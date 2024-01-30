What changed in global markets while you were sleeping: Top 10 updates
Jan 30, 2024 08:10 AM IST
Global Markets update: Here's a look at where global markets stand today and what can you expect
It is the busiest time for US earnings as results from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc are awaited by investors. While most of the megacaps remain in record territory, there are concerns that investors are overexposed to just a few stocks. US also anticipates the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and data on consumer confidence as well as jobs. The central bank may start lowering borrowing costs at its next decision in March which could impact the stock markets. Here's a look at where global markets stand today and what can you expect:
- Treasuries steadied after rebounding in previous session. This was followed by a reduction in this quarter’s US borrowing levels.
- Futures contracts on US equities were mostly unchanged as Wall Street climbed to fresh records.
- Hong Kong and mainland China shares fell at the open, reducing gains that were earlier seen in MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific equity gauge.
- This came after investors were clouded by the looming impact of China Evergrande Group’s liquidation order. Evergrande's stocks remained on suspension amid concern about China's struggling economy.
- China's benchmark government bond yield fell to its lowest in nearly 22 years.
- Shares were higher in Japan and South Korea.
- Meanwhile, Australian stocks pared gains but remained on track to close at a record high.
- The dollar traded lower, underperforming against most of its Group-of-10 peers.
- New Zealand dollar extended its advance against the greenback following comments from Paul Conway, chief economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
- Oil remained steady as the market waited for a US response to the deadly attack on American troops in Jordan as it could risk an escalation of tensions in Middle East- key to global crude production.
