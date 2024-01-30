What changed in global markets while you were sleeping: Top 10 updates

It is the busiest time for US earnings as results from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc are awaited by investors. While most of the megacaps remain in record territory, there are concerns that investors are overexposed to just a few stocks. US also anticipates the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and data on consumer confidence as well as jobs. The central bank may start lowering borrowing costs at its next decision in March which could impact the stock markets. Here's a look at where global markets stand today and what can you expect:

Global Markets update: Stock market information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)