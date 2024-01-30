 What changed in global markets while you were sleeping: Top 10 updates - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / What changed in global markets while you were sleeping: Top 10 updates

What changed in global markets while you were sleeping: Top 10 updates

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 08:10 AM IST

Global Markets update: Here's a look at where global markets stand today and what can you expect

It is the busiest time for US earnings as results from Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc are awaited by investors. While most of the megacaps remain in record territory, there are concerns that investors are overexposed to just a few stocks. US also anticipates the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and data on consumer confidence as well as jobs. The central bank may start lowering borrowing costs at its next decision in March which could impact the stock markets. Here's a look at where global markets stand today and what can you expect:

Global Markets update: Stock market information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)
Global Markets update: Stock market information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US.(Bloomberg)

Read more: IPOs in January: Top performers and failures as 22 companies hit Dalal Street

  1. Treasuries steadied after rebounding in previous session. This was followed by a reduction in this quarter’s US borrowing levels.
  2. Futures contracts on US equities were mostly unchanged as Wall Street climbed to fresh records.
  3. Hong Kong and mainland China shares fell at the open, reducing gains that were earlier seen in MSCI Inc.’s Asia Pacific equity gauge.
  4. This came after investors were clouded by the looming impact of China Evergrande Group’s liquidation order. Evergrande's stocks remained on suspension amid concern about China's struggling economy.
  5. China's benchmark government bond yield fell to its lowest in nearly 22 years.
  6. Shares were higher in Japan and South Korea.
  7. Meanwhile, Australian stocks pared gains but remained on track to close at a record high.
  8. The dollar traded lower, underperforming against most of its Group-of-10 peers.
  9. New Zealand dollar extended its advance against the greenback following comments from Paul Conway, chief economist at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
  10. Oil remained steady as the market waited for a US response to the deadly attack on American troops in Jordan as it could risk an escalation of tensions in Middle East- key to global crude production.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On