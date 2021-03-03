WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages, disable receipts features
Instant messaging application WhatsApp Messenger's latest update on iOS has brought a slew of features including a new animation for voice messages and the ability to disable receipts for these messages.
According to Mashable, the latest update is now live on the Apple app store and comes with minor changes to the instant messaging app.
The new features include a new progress bar animation that has been added for voice messages. With the new update, all the voice messages, once a message has managed to receive the end of the bar, will go back to the start automatically. Currently, this animation is only available for users who have iOS 13 and above.
As reported by Mashable, another newly added feature is the ability to disable the read receipts for voice messages. WhatsApp users now would be able to switch off the read receipts that notify the sender of whether you've listened to the audio sent by them or not. To use the new feature a user needs to go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience. For instance, WhatsApp is finally enabling the possibility to import custom third party animated sticker packs in the app.
This new capability is being rolled out by WhatsApp for the users in Brazil, Iran and Indonesia. The versions compatible with the feature includes Android 2.21.3.19 and newer versions, as well as iOS 2.21.31.2 and above. WhatsApp also finally rolled out the WhatsApp mute video feature for Android users, Mashable reported.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹8.5 a litre, say analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages feature
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 1,147 pts higher at 51,444, Nifty jumps 326 pts to end at 15,241
- Sensex closes 1,140 pts higher to end at 51,437; Nifty ends session at 15,241
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reassessing your financial strategy before opting for a big ticket loan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex breaches 51,000, Nifty above 15,100
- BSE Sensex was breached 51,000 on the upside, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 15,100.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices fall closes to 10-month low at ₹45,304 per 10 gm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC oil has advantage over US shale during pandemic recovery
- Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting US output to a record 13 million barrels a day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Easy Trip Planners set price band for March 8 IPO at ₹186-187
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex, Nifty firm up gains in early trade; financial stocks shine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jio buys most 4G spectrum as bids exceed govt expectations
- Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cess, surcharge shares doubled to 19.9% in FY 20-21: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox