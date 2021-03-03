IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages, disable receipts features
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience.(Reuters File Photo)
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience.(Reuters File Photo)
business

WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages, disable receipts features

WhatsApp users now would be able to switch off the read receipts that notify the sender of whether you've listened to the audio sent by them or not.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:41 PM IST

Instant messaging application WhatsApp Messenger's latest update on iOS has brought a slew of features including a new animation for voice messages and the ability to disable receipts for these messages.

According to Mashable, the latest update is now live on the Apple app store and comes with minor changes to the instant messaging app.

The new features include a new progress bar animation that has been added for voice messages. With the new update, all the voice messages, once a message has managed to receive the end of the bar, will go back to the start automatically. Currently, this animation is only available for users who have iOS 13 and above.

As reported by Mashable, another newly added feature is the ability to disable the read receipts for voice messages. WhatsApp users now would be able to switch off the read receipts that notify the sender of whether you've listened to the audio sent by them or not. To use the new feature a user needs to go to WhatsApp Settings > Account > Privacy.

WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience. For instance, WhatsApp is finally enabling the possibility to import custom third party animated sticker packs in the app.

This new capability is being rolled out by WhatsApp for the users in Brazil, Iran and Indonesia. The versions compatible with the feature includes Android 2.21.3.19 and newer versions, as well as iOS 2.21.31.2 and above. WhatsApp also finally rolled out the WhatsApp mute video feature for Android users, Mashable reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp for ios
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

GST body could correct inverted duty on textile, fertiliser, footwear in March

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
This is an old issue that required urgent attention now as businesses involved in these sectors are unable to claim input-tax credit because of higher levies on raw materials compared to the finished goods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
Sharma’s Paytm heads a group that includes ride-hailing startup Ola and at least five other companies. The fourth consortium consists of Tata Group, Mastercard, telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd. and retail banks Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.(File Photo)
business

Amazon, Google among those vying for India’s digital payments market

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
In a market where cash is still king, digital payments are quickly gaining ground as India’s 1.3 billion people are starting to embrace online shopping and services such as online gaming and streaming.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
The rates of regular petrol had last month crossed the 100-mark at a few places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. (HT File Photo )
business

Govt can cut excise duty on petrol, diesel by 8.5 a litre, say analysts

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:10 PM IST
Excise duty was raised by 13 and 16 per litre on petrol and diesel between March 2020 and May 2020, and now stands at 31.8 on diesel and 32.9 per litre on petrol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience.(Reuters File Photo)
WhatsApp has been adding a lot of new features to the app to enhance the overall user experience.(Reuters File Photo)
business

WhatsApp users can now use animation for voice messages feature

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:41 PM IST
WhatsApp users now would be able to switch off the read receipts that notify the sender of whether you've listened to the audio sent by them or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)
business

Sensex closes 1,147 pts higher at 51,444, Nifty jumps 326 pts to end at 15,241

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:32 PM IST
  • Sensex closes 1,140 pts higher to end at 51,437; Nifty ends session at 15,241
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep a close eye on your credit score and if possible clear off your credit card debts and existing loans that are smaller before availing a big loan.
Keep a close eye on your credit score and if possible clear off your credit card debts and existing loans that are smaller before availing a big loan.
business

Reassessing your financial strategy before opting for a big ticket loan

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:37 PM IST
When you opt for a big ticket loan, you should make sure that your emergency fund has enough to accommodate EMI repayments for at least six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Index heavyweights such as State Bank of India (SBI), Power Grid Corporation of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank and ONGC were among top BSE Sensex gainers.(Bloomberg)
Index heavyweights such as State Bank of India (SBI), Power Grid Corporation of India, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), Axis Bank and ONGC were among top BSE Sensex gainers.(Bloomberg)
business

Sensex breaches 51,000, Nifty above 15,100

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • BSE Sensex was breached 51,000 on the upside, while the broader Nifty 50 index was ruling above 15,100.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the previous session, gold futures closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,548 per 10 gram with silver closing at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>67,339 per kg.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
In the previous session, gold futures closed at 45,548 per 10 gram with silver closing at 67,339 per kg.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
business

Gold prices fall closes to 10-month low at 45,304 per 10 gm

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Gold prices have dipped by 11,000 from its previous high in August last year when it cost 56,200 per 10 grams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
A petrol pump employee wearing a face mask while attending to a customer in Trinagar, New Delhi.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
business

Petrol and diesel prices in your city on March 3, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on March 3 as per the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) site
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

OPEC oil has advantage over US shale during pandemic recovery

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:06 PM IST
  • Prior to the pandemic-induced downturn, OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia restrained their production. Shale drillers took advantage, boosting US output to a record 13 million barrels a day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a decent show so far in 2020 despite the pandemic, the IPO market is awaiting a bumper crop with more than 30 IPOs worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 crore lined up for the new year.(AP/ Representational)
After a decent show so far in 2020 despite the pandemic, the IPO market is awaiting a bumper crop with more than 30 IPOs worth over 30,000 crore lined up for the new year.(AP/ Representational)
business

Easy Trip Planners set price band for March 8 IPO at 186-187

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The online travel agency has set the price band for its IPO at 186-187 per share. The IPO is likely to open for subscription on March 8 and close on March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sensex rally was driven by HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&amp;T and ICICI Bank – spurting as much as 1.4 per cent.(MINT_PRINT)
The Sensex rally was driven by HDFC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and ICICI Bank – spurting as much as 1.4 per cent.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex, Nifty firm up gains in early trade; financial stocks shine

Posted by Prashasti Singh | PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:52 AM IST
The BSE barometer Sensex was trading higher by 411.23 points or 0.82 per cent at 50,708.12 in early session, and the Nifty was up 124.65 points or 0.84 per cent at 15,043.75.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Analysts had estimated that the auction will fetch the government about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000 crore.(REUTERS)
Analysts had estimated that the auction will fetch the government about 60,000 crore.(REUTERS)
business

Jio buys most 4G spectrum as bids exceed govt expectations

By Ishita Guha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:35 PM IST
  • Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, India’s largest telco, emerged as the top bidder, cornering roughly three-fourths of the spectrum sold in the two-day event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US. (Reuters)
American Airlines flight 718, the first US Boeing 737 MAX commercial flight since regulators lifted a 20-month grounding in November, takes off from Miami, Florida, US. (Reuters)
business

Global airlines body says airlines faced crisis in January

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:18 PM IST
New variants of the coronavirus forced governments to tighten travel restrictions across the world, hurting the outlook for airlines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The key reason for higher growth in grants-in-aid and lower growth in tax devolution to the states is the increase in the proportion of the central cess and surcharges as they are not part of the tax devolution to the states. (REUTERS)
The key reason for higher growth in grants-in-aid and lower growth in tax devolution to the states is the increase in the proportion of the central cess and surcharges as they are not part of the tax devolution to the states. (REUTERS)
business

Cess, surcharge shares doubled to 19.9% in FY 20-21: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Under the existing Finance Commission (FC) framework, the cesses and surcharges collected by the Centre are not part of the tax devolution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP