Who are the world's richest women? Their net worth and path to success

With the International Women's Day approaching, it is important to look at some of the world's most successful women who made strides in the world of business. Alice Walton is the richest women in the world, with a net worth of $114 billion.(Pixabay)

Alice Walton, 75

Alice Walton(alicelwaltonfoundation)

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, US' Alice Walton is the world's richest woman as of Friday, March 7, 2025 with a net worth of $114 billion and is ranked 13th on the index.

The youngest child of Sam Walton and an heir to Walmart, the world's biggest retailer, Alice has a bachelor's degree in economics and finance. She started her career in finance first as an equity analyst and then as an options trader. She had also started the investment bank Llama in 1988, where she served as the CEO.

She's a buyer of American art, which are displayed in Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Arkansas, which she had founded.

Julia Flesher Koch, 62

Julia is the widow of David Koch, the co-owner of Koch Inc, one of the largest closely-held companies in the US by revenue. She's ranked 20th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $73.8 billion.

She owns a minority stake in Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty basketball teams.

Born in Iowa, Julia's family owned a furniture store on a highway and later owned a clothes store. She has also worked as an assistant to fashion designer Adolfo Sardina.

Jacqueline Badger Mars, 85

She shares ownership of the world's largest confectioner Mars, which makes products like M&Ms, Snickers, Milky Way, Orbit and Pedigree. With a net worth of $45.9 billion, she is the 33rd richest person in the world.

Jacqueline's grandfather Frank Mars had founded Mars when he began making and selling buttercream candies from his home in 1911. She continues to serve on Mars' board and is the benefactor of the US Equestrian Team Foundation's Jacqueline B Mars Competition & Training Grant, which helps train US riders.

Abigail Johnson, 63

Abigail is the CEO of Fidelity Investments' parent firm FMR and is the world's 39th richest person with a net worth of $40.3 billion.

She joined Fidelity, which was being run by her grandfather Edward C Johnson II and her father Edward C ‘Ned’ Johnson III at the time, in 1980 as an intern. She has a degree in art history and an MBA from Harvard University.

Miriam Adelson, 79

Miriam Adelson(AFP)

The 79-year-old is the majority shareholder of the world's largest casino operator Las Vegas Sands and is the world's 48th richest person. Worth $35.2 billion, Miriam was born in Tel Aviv to Polish refugee parents who had fled persecution during the Nazi rule.

Many of her relatives, including her grandparents, had died in the Holocaust.

She studied microbiology and genetics at Hebrew University before going on to earn a medical degree. She served as a medical research officer in the Israeli army. Adelson is a prominent supporter of drug addiction research and founded two clinics, one in Israel and one in the US, dedicated to fighting substance abuse.

Iris Fontbona, 82

Iris is the matriarch of Chile's richest family and is worth $32.6 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She's the 53rd richest person in the world, with her family controlling Antofagasta, one of the world's largest copper producers.

Fontbona's son Jean-Paul is the Chairman of Antofagasta while Paola, one of her two daughters, manages a foundation named for the family patriarch.

Savitri Jindal, 74

Savitri Jindal(PTI)

India's wealthiest woman, Savitri Jindal, controls OP Jindal Group, a conglomerate involved in steel production, mining, power generation, industrial gases and port facilities.

She took over as Chairwoman of OP Jindal Group after her husband, Om Prakash Jindal, died in a helicopter crash in 2005. She is a member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Haryana's Hisar. She continues to pursue Jindal's social welfare agenda, promoting education, health care, and the environment.

Susanne Klatten, 62

Susanne owns one-fifth of luxury carmaker BMW and has stakes in chemical company Altana, carbon producer SGL Carbon, credit card maker Entrust Datacard and turbine developer Nordex.

The world's 73rd richest person, she's worth $26.3 billion and has a bachelor's degree in business administration along with an MBA. She has interned at several banks and management consultancies and trained at BMW.

The billionaire joined BMW's supervisory board with her brother, Stefan Quandt, in 1996. She also serves on the boards of Altana, Munich's Technical University, and a charitable foundation named after her father.

Elaine Marshall, 82

She's a director of Koch Inc and owns a 15% stake in the company, which she inherited from her late husband E Pierce Marshall. She's ranked 75th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a net worth of $25 billion.

Her stake in Koch represents a five-decade-plus partnership between the Marshall and Koch families.

Lyndal Stephens Greth, 49

She owns over one-third of oil and natural gas company Diamondback Energy and is the daughter of an oil engineer who grew up on a watermelon and peanut farm in Texas.

Worth $22.5 billion, Lyndal has a degree in English and a law degree from Baylor University. She worked as an attorney for various firms before joining Endeavor's board in 2013 as vice chairman. She became chairman of the board upon her father's death at age 86 in 2024.