Who is Priya Nair, the first woman chosen as CEO-MD of Hindustan Unilever?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday announced Priya Nair as the next managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of India's largest FMCG firm. Priya Nair, currently president of Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing division, will take over on August 1.(HUL)

Nair, currently president of Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing division, will take over on August 1. According to PTI, she will be the first woman to hold the posts at Hindustan Unilever.

Nair replaces Rohit Jawa, who stepped down to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey, the FMCG major said in a statement. He had taken up the role in 2023.

As MD and CEO, Priya Nair will also join the HUL board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), according to the company statement.

HUL chairperson Nitin Paranjpe said that Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. "I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," Paranjpe said in the statement.

Priya Nair's journey, via Symbiosis and Harvard