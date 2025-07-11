Who is Priya Nair, the first woman chosen as CEO-MD of Hindustan Unilever?
Priya Nair replaces Rohit Jawa, who will step down as CEO and MD on July 31.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday announced Priya Nair as the next managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of India's largest FMCG firm.
Nair, currently president of Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing division, will take over on August 1. According to PTI, she will be the first woman to hold the posts at Hindustan Unilever.
Nair replaces Rohit Jawa, who stepped down to pursue the next chapter in his personal and professional journey, the FMCG major said in a statement. He had taken up the role in 2023.
As MD and CEO, Priya Nair will also join the HUL board, subject to necessary approvals, and continue to be a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), according to the company statement.
HUL chairperson Nitin Paranjpe said that Priya has had an outstanding career in HUL and Unilever. "I am certain that with her deep understanding of the Indian market and excellent track record, Priya will take HUL to the next level of performance," Paranjpe said in the statement.
Priya Nair's journey, via Symbiosis and Harvard
- Priya Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across Home Care, Beauty and Wellbeing, and Personal Care businesses.
- According to HUL, her significant contributions led to her becoming the Executive Director, Home Care, HUL, between 2014 and 2020; thereafter, the Executive Director, Beauty & Personal Care, HUL from 2020 to 2022.
- Subsequently, she went on to become the Global Chief Marketing Officer, Beauty & Wellbeing at the company.
- Since 2023, Priya has had a successful tenure as President of Beauty & Wellbeing, one of the firm's fastest-growing businesses.
- She has a Business Administration and Management course from Harvard Business School.
- Nair also has a Master of Business Administration from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune, 1994.