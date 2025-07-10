Hindustan Unilever names Priya Nair as MD and CEO
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 07:35 PM IST
Priya Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty and wellbeing, and personal care businesses, the company said.
Hindustan Unilever on Thursday named Priya Nair, currently president of parent Unilever's beauty and wellbeing division, as managing director and CEO, replacing Rohit Jawa, who steps down on July 31.
Nair joined HUL in 1995 and held several sales and marketing roles across home care, beauty and wellbeing, and personal care businesses, the company said.
Jawa leaves Unilever after more than 37 years with the company.
