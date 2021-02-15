Wholesale Price Index inflation up at 2.03% for January against 1.22% last month
Wholesale price inflation (WPI) rose to 2.03% in January even though there was a reduction in prices of food.
Oil markets are now balanced, says Russian deputy premier Novak
RailTel's ₹819 crore IPO to open for subscription on Tuesday
Gold prices remain steady, other metals advance
Sensex rallies over 500 points to fresh peak; Nifty tests 15,300
Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins
FASTag becomes mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: All you need to know
Japanese economy records 12.7% growth for a second quarter
Tata Motors to focus on CV biz under new CEO
Indian-origin founders lead hottest startups in US
NBFCs seek relaxations to new rules proposed by RBI
ReNew Power eyes US listing via SPAC at $4 bn valuation
Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to ₹4,532 crore; Arpu up at ₹121
EPF payments of 4 million staff held up
Low customs duty, iron ore costs may melt steel prices
