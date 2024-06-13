 Why is gold price falling today after US Fed meeting outcome? Explained - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why is gold price falling today after US Fed meeting outcome? Explained

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2024 12:31 PM IST

This comes as US Fed maintained the status quo on interest rates and its commentary remained hawkish on rate cuts in 2024.

Gold price witnessed a sharp fall today following cues from a hawkish stance of the US Fed on interest rate . Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened at 71,475 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of 71,40. In the international market, spot gold price were around $2,315 per ounce whereas the Comex gold price are near $2,330 per troy-ounce mark.

In the international market, spot gold price were around $2,315 per ounce whereas the Comex gold price are near $2,330 per troy-ounce mark.
In the international market, spot gold price were around $2,315 per ounce whereas the Comex gold price are near $2,330 per troy-ounce mark.

Read more: Income Tax Return: What is Form 26AS? How to download it to file ITR

This comes as US Fed maintained the status quo on interest rates and its commentary remained hawkish on rate cuts in 2024 as policy markers shifted from three possible rate cuts this year to just one. Following this, there was an increase in US dollar rates and Treasury yields which have impacted gold prices.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Read more: Adani Group plans major cement acquisitions with $3 billion investment: Report

Anuj Gupta, the Head of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities, said as per Mint, "The drop in gold prices today is a direct result of the US Federal Reserve's meeting outcome. The Fed had initially announced three rate cuts in 2024, but in their recent commentary, they have revised this to just one. This change has led to an increase in US dollar rates and Treasury yields, causing gold prices to fall."

Read more: Sam Altman tells employees: OpenAI to earn $3.4 billion, revenue has doubled

Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani, Fund Manager at SAMCO Mutual Fund, said, “The US Fed decided to hold benchmark rate in 5.25-5.50% target range (for a 6th consecutive meeting), unlike European Central Bank which became the fourth major central bank to cut its policy rate after Switzerland, Sweden and Canada last week. Until now, the market priced for 1-2 rate cuts by December; however, the Fed recommended 2-3 cuts back in March via their 'dot plot'. To the surprise of many, the Fed indicated a big hawkish stance by suggesting just one rate cut coming this year versus three in March — cementing higher for longer rates for the markets.”

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Why is gold price falling today after US Fed meeting outcome? Explained
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On