Wipro announces top leadership change; chief growth officer Stephanie Trautman quits

Wipro has announced a change in its senior leadership as Stephanie Trautman, the chief growth officer, has resigned from the post and exit from the company next month. Wipro Ltd logo is seen displayed in this illustration.(REUTERS)

“Stephanie Trautman will be relieved from the services of the Company with effect from January 31, 2024,” Wipro disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Trautman was brought in by Wipro nearly three years ago from Accenture Plc in a high-profile hiring.

As per her profile on Wipro’s website, Trautman led Wipro’s relationships with hyper-growth partners, provided market intelligence through advisors and analysts, enhanced Wipro’s brand awareness and developed sales capabilities throughout the organisation, including the formation of a global, strategic pursuit team.

A copy of the resignation letter dated December 8 submitted by Stephanie Trautman was also enclosed in the filing. In the letter, Trautman expressed appreciation for her three years. She cited a desire to pursue personal and professional goals outside of Wipro as the reason for her resignation.

“I appreciate the opportunity given to me by Wipro over the past 3 years and am proud of the work we have done together to help transform the company,” the resignation letter of Trautman said.

It added, “However, at this point in my life, I am eager to pursue my personal and professional goals outside of Wipro. Accordingly, I am tendering my resignation and my last day of employment will be 31st January 2024.”

Trautman has more than 30 years of experience developing markets and managing global C‑Suite client relationships across industries.

“Over the past few months, we have started integrating the Strategic Pursuits team, formerly under the CGO, into our Strategic Market Units (SMUs)," Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer of Wipro, said in a statement.

“Embedding this function within the SMUs allows us to build on the processes and approaches developed by the CGO and bring this experienced team closer to clients and on-the-ground sales teams," he said. “This integrated approach will help us uncover new growth opportunities, enhance our speed to market as well as success rate in deal wins."