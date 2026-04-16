Wired Wisdom: Airtel’s eSIM abruptness, Oakter revisits UPS and Instagram tools

Opening thoughts. The ₹3,99,900 Apple Studio Display XDR (which many think is just a very expensive display) has now received clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration for use in diagnostic radiology. This means Apple can now go ahead and release the Medical Imaging Calibrator for users, starting with the US market. At the time of the Studio Display XDR’s release last month, Apple had detailed the new DICOM medical-imaging presets and Medical Imaging Calibrator to enable use in diagnostic radiology, which would allow radiologists to view diagnostic images. Airtel has refined the process (if that’s really how you want to describe it) of switching physical SIMs to eSIMs, if you are switching from your current iPhone to a new iPhone.

Very few displays have this level of application clearance. LG’s 32HL512D-B medical grade monitor has clearance for general diagnostics usage. Sony’s radiology monitor LMD-DM50 is also cleared for mammography usage. But consumer-first monitors with this level of accuracy? The Studio Display XDR has to be the first.

EDITOR'S CORNER | Airtel’s eSIM shenanigans It turns out, Airtel has refined the process (if that’s really how you want to describe it) of switching physical SIMs to eSIMs, if you are switching from your current iPhone to a new iPhone.

I have my reservations about this being a refinement, because while simplicity and seamlessness is a good thing, integrating it within Apple’s setup/switching flow means it’ll startle unsuspecting users—and it has happened recently. While there are advantages of an eSIM, I believe the disadvantages far outweigh those.

What’s basically happening is this: If you are setting up a new iPhone to switch from your current iPhone, and choose the “Transfer from Nearby iPhone” option, at some stage you’ll be prompted with messages similar to ‘set up mobile service’ or ‘switch mobile service to new iPhone’. It is easy to believe this is part of the data-switching process, but it isn’t, and can convert your physical SIM to an eSIM.

I’ve found the key to this behaviour—if your physical SIM is still in the old iPhone you’re switching from, this unintended SIM switch happens. You must place the physical SIM in the new iPhone before powering it on for setup, to avoid this somewhat surreptitious setup eccentricity. Still, this should not happen without explicit and clearer instructions that a SIM is being replaced by an eSIM. What does “transfer a phone number” tell us? Absolutely nothing. Looking at you, Airtel and Apple; someone needs to fix this.

There are advantages of an eSIM, one of those being most smartphones now support multiple eSIMs which gives users some convenience about primary and secondary numbers, data usage and international roaming. But these, in my book, far outweigh the inconvenience of difficulties when switching or swapping phones (it may often need something called EDID—a 32-digit device specific code). And don’t even get me started on the fact that SMS services are limited for 24 hours post an eSIM transfer or swap. Absolutely not on a par with simply moving a physical SIM from one device to another.

TECH SPOTLIGHT | Oakter Mini UPS V3.0 There are two realities of living in India. First, 24X7 electricity is still a pipe dream that seems to drift farther away during the summers. Second, disconnection of the home broadband in case of power cuts is inconvenient. Till now, the best option for you would’ve been to buy a typical 600va UPS and connect the modem/router to that. The other alternative was buying one of those “router UPS” devices with built-in batteries, but the methodology of installation was a bit more complicated than most folks would be able to navigate (matching the router connector pin type with the router’s port being one, voltage being another).

Oakter has changed that, with a rather convenient Mini UPS AirFiber V3.0 for routers, and I really like this approach.