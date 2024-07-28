Work to begin on Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover Tamil Nadu plant from September

Tata Motors Ltd is set to lay the foundation stone for a ₹9,000 crore manufacturing facility for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) by September, which would become fully operational by late 2025 or early 2026, Business Standard reported, citing unnamed sources, and added that this would be the first time a premium vehicle is manufactured completely in India, as opposed to just being assembled. The company and the state have already zeroed in on over 400 acres of land near Panapakkam in Ranipet district. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Where is the manufacturing facility going to be located?

The company, in collaboration with the state government of Tamil Nadu have already zeroed in on over 400 acres of land near Panapakkam in Ranipet district, with the advantage being the close proximity to the Chennai and Ennore ports.

Which cars will be produced in the plant?

JLR will be producing only EVs in the plant, and Tata Motors will be manufacturing a wider range of vehicles, including hybrids in the same facility, according to a Times of India report.

Currently JLR's Pune facility already assembles completely knocked-down (CKD) units of the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Sport, Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

How is Tata Motors and JLR going to manage component supply?

Tata Motors is also likely to use the supply ecosystem of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Renault Nissan Automotive India, and also bring in some of their own suppliers, with the state providing the ecosystem and policies suiting the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and vendors, the report read.

The facility may also become a connecting link in the ₹18,000 crore Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, one of the five upcoming mega-industrial corridors in India.