Writing on bank note makes it invalid? Govt responds to viral message

The Union government on Sunday clarified that scribbling on a bank note does not mean it is no longer legal tender. The clarification came in response to a viral message which stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released new guidelines, under which writing on a note renders it invalid.

The government, however, also appealed to citizens to refrain from writing on a currency note, as doing so defaces it and decreases its life shell.

“Does writing on the bank note make it invalid? NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender. Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as its defaces them and reduces their life,” tweeted the fact-checking handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a nodal agency of the Government of India.

Does writing anything on the bank note make it invalid❓#PIBFactCheck



✔️ NO, Bank notes with scribbling are not invalid & continue to be legal tender



✔️Under the Clean Note Policy, people are requested not to write on the currency notes as it defaces them & reduces their life pic.twitter.com/V8Lwk9TN8C — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 8, 2023

In India, however, scribbling on notes is a very common practice and, at times, causes an internet phenomenon.

RBI's Clean Note Policy

Announced by the central bank in 1999, the policy urges member of public not to write on notes and instructs banks to make arrangements for unrestricted facility for exchange of soiled and mutilated currency. It aims to give citizens good quality notes and coins, while putting the soiled ones out of circulation.

