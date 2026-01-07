WSJ, Dow Jones tie up with Polymarket for supply of trading data

Polymarket will supply Dow Jones with trading data under a new partnership, the latest in a string of deals between exchanges and media organisations that are putting prediction markets in front of a broader audience. Shayne Coplan, chief executive officer of Polymarket. (Bloomberg)

Dow Jones, a division of the Murdoch family’s News Corp., will publish the prediction data in news outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and Investor’s Business Daily, according to Polymarket. The companies expect to make an announcement later on Wednesday.

Polymarket data will be displayed online and in print, and used in new features such as an earnings calendar showing expected results for publicly traded companies.

The deal is the first media partnership for New York-based Polymarket. The company relaunched US service late last year following a hiatus prompted by a 2022 settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over its failure to register as a derivatives market.

Prediction markets allow consumers to place wagers on everything from the outcome of a sporting event to the performance of financial markets. They have proved controversial, with many state regulators arguing they amount to unlicensed gambling.

Kalshi Inc., a Polymarket rival, earlier signed data distributions deals with CNBC and CNN.

Dow Jones provides financial information and news through its wire service and through the Wall Street Journal. It competes with Bloomberg News and its parent, Bloomberg LP.