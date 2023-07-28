Yatharth Hospital IPO subscription closes today. Check latest GMP

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services's initial public offering (IPO) closes on Friday, July 28. This comes a day after it was subscribed 3.03 times on the second day of its subscription.



According to Bombay Stock Exchange data, the initial share sale received bids for 5,01,04,150 shares as against 1,65,17,823 shares on offer on Thursday. The price band for a single share is ₹285-300 per share. The company has collected ₹206 crore from the anchor investors.

IPO stands for Initial Public Offering and it is when the promoters of the company in question for the first time want to raise additional funds by offering shares of the company.

Grey market price

According to website topsharebrokers.com , the grey market premium (GMP) of Yatharth Hospital is trading at ₹65 according to data at 11 am. On Thursday, the GMP stood at ₹53.

A grey market premium is essentially an unregulated market for trading IPO applications and shares before it is listed. An investor may not want to trade in the grey market, but can use the GMP to estimate the listing gain on the share.

About the company

The Yatharth Hospital operates and manages private hospitals in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The company recently raised ₹120 crore from institutional investors in the pre-IPO round. As a result, the fresh issue size reduced to ₹490 crore from the earlier planned ₹610 crore.

The companies participating in the pre-IPO round included Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, and Rosy Blue Diamonds Pvt Ltd.

At present, Yatharth Hospitals has a total bed capacity of 1,405 beds which is inclusive of 305 beds of Ramraja Multispeciality Hospital & Trauma Centre Pvt Ltd, an arm of the company.

In March 2022, the company filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share sale.

Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt Ltd, Ambit Pvt Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

