Yes Bank Q4 net profit slumps by 45% to 202 cr

PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Apr 22, 2023 03:04 PM IST

For the entire fiscal FY23, Yes bank witnessed a 32.7 per cent decline in its net profit at ₹717 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Saturday posted a 45 per cent decline in its March quarter net at 202 crore.

YES Bank Q4 results.(Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint)
Profits for both the March quarter and the fiscal year have been impacted by accelerated provisioning, the bank said.

For the quarter under review, its core net interest income grew 15.4 per cent to 2,105 crore, while the non-interest income was up 22.8 per cent to 1,082 crore.

The bank, which had to be rescued in FY20 in a SBI-led effort, backed by both the Reserve Bank and the government, said this is the second consecutive year where it has been able to post profits.

