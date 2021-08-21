Zetwerk enters the unicorn club after 895 crore funding

Business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for contract manufacturing Zetwerk has raised around ₹895 crore ($120 million) as part of its Series E funding round, catapulting it into the coveted unicorn club.

Zetwerk’s aggregate equity valuation has touched ₹7,876 crore ($1.06 billion), according to VCCircle estimates. This takes the total number of startups that have crossed the $1 billion valuation mark this year to 25 up from 11 last year.

The funding was led by global investment firm D1 Capital, which has backed Indian tech startups such as Dream11 and Zomato. D1 Capital alone brought in ₹372.29 crore as part of this funding round, according to regulatory filings on Friday.

The new funding comes just months after Zetwerk raised $120 million in a Series D round led by US-based Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners in February.

Other investors who participated in the latest funding round include new investor Avenir Growth ( ₹74 crore) and existing investors Greenoaks ( ₹240 crore), Lightspeed Venture Partners ( ₹167 crore), Sequoia ( ₹37 crore), and Accel ( ₹1.85 crore).

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal backed VC firm Aroa Ventures, QED Innovation and others pooled in the remaining capital.

Bengaluru-based Zetwerk, operated by Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt. Ltd, was set up in 2018 by Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma, and Vishal Chaudhary. The firm connects mid-to-large original equipment manufacturers from India and Southeast Asia with firms that require custom products and machine parts.

The startup says it has forged partnerships in segments such as precision parts, capital goods and consumer goods. The product categories it serves include prefabricated structures, sheet metal, precision parts for aerospace, and assembly lines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON