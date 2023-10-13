Zomato launches ‘Xtreme,’ an intra-city logistics service for merchants: All you need to know

Zomato has gone live with an app called Xtreme, a logistics service that will allow merchants to send and receive parcels, and marks the firm's debut in the segment. Representational Image

The move is aimed at diversifying Zomato's revenue stream, reported Moneycontrol and Business Standard.

“Xtreme simplifies the entire delivery process, making it easy for merchants to send packages to their valued customers. Whether you're a small shop or a large retailer, we've got you covered,” says a message on the app's homepage.

All about Zomato Xtreme:

(1.) The app is only for intra-city packages and these can have a maximum weight of 10 kilograms; the packages have a starting price of ₹35.

(2.) As is the case with the Gurugram-based company's food delivery service, merchants get to live track their shipments. Also, more than 300,000 delivery partners have already registered under the app.

(3.) For now, only Android smartphone users can use Zomato Xtreme, which is yet to show up on the Apple Store. It is unclear whether an Apple version is planned or not.

(4.) In May, Zomato began testing a B2B logistics service that eventually became Zomato Xtreme.

(5.) Zomato Xtreme will take on rivals such as Genie (Swiggy), D4B (Dunzo), LoadShare, Wefast, Blowhorn, and more.

