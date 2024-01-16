2024 Hyundai Creta facelift launched at base price 11 lakh; check price list, features here

The 2024 Hyundai Creta, one of the most awaited cars by the South Korean auto-maker, was released with a facelift on Tuesday, January 16. The SUV was launched with design upgrades at a base price of ₹11 lakh today. The 2024 Hyundai Creta will retain its dimensions but will rely on its styling updates to further its already healthy prospects in the Indian SUV market.

The facelifted 2024 Hyundai Creta was released with upgraded designs, new features and a new engine option. One of the most popular SUVs in India, Hyundai said that it has sold over 9 lakh units of Creta in the country since 2016.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

While Creta was initially a leader in its segment in India, the mid-size SUV is now competing with the likes of Grand Vitara, Seltos and Honda Elevate. The reservations for the latest edition of Creta commenced on January 2 this year.

In totality, 2024 Hyundai Creta will come in seven variants - E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). These editions of Creta include cosmetic design changes and multiple new features, including an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) package.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Design changes and new features

The 2024 Hyundai Creta is has multiple external and cabin design changes such as sequential turn indicators on rear and front, new tail light design, reworked bumper and a stretch of LED light bar at the rear. The alloy design of the tyres has also been changed.

Inside, the aircon vents have been changed and the dashboard has been stretched horizontally. While the steering wheel layout is the same, it comes with the ADAS controller. The interior also has two 10.25 inch screens and fresh upholstery.

Apart from this, Creta now offers a three engine options, retaining the current 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units and introducing a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The flexibility options of Creta include 6-speed manual, Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), and a 6-speed automatic.

2024 Hyundai Creta: Pricing list

For the base model of the 2024 Hyundai Creta, the price has been set at ₹11 lakh. A total of seven variants have been released with a facelift by Hyundai, the price of which go up to nearly ₹17 lakh.

Creta E - ₹10,99,900

Creta EX - ₹12,17,700

Creta S - ₹13,39,200

Creta S(O) - ₹14,32,400

Creta SX - ₹15,26,900

Creta SX (Tech) ₹15,94,900

Creta SX (O) - ₹17,23,900