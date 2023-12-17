close_game
News / Car Bike / 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Edition unveiled, only 25 units to be made

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Edition unveiled, only 25 units to be made

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 17, 2023 11:58 AM IST

The motorcycle features a unique, new black livery designed by the World Superbike Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT).

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Edition in the international market. The bike, which features a unique, new black livery designed by the World Superbike Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT), is a limited edition offering, and only 25 units will be made globally.

2024 ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition (Image courtesy: Kawasaki)
2024 ZX-10RR Winter Test Edition (Image courtesy: Kawasaki)

Design

The Japanese automaker's 2024 Ninja ZX-10RR Winter Edition gets a ‘snowflake’ logo on its fairing, and a numbered plate on the tank protector. The plate denotes which out of the 25 units a particular unit is.

Powertrain

The motorcycle is powered by a liquid-cooled, 998 cc inline four-cylinder engine that generates 214 bhp of maximum power. Also, the vehicle has been given the Akrapovic exhaust system for an enhanced performance.

Features

On the features front, there is a full-colour TFT screen, cruise control, traction control, a quickshifter, cornering management functions, Ohlins steering damper

Colours

The colour options available are black and grey colour scheme with neon yellow-body graphics.

Additional information

Kawasaki is offering Winter Edition owners a 2-person VIP access to WSBK (Superbike World Championship) round of their choosing. This includes access to the paddock, KRT hospitality, a guided tour of KRT box, and a meeting with Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, the team's racers.

To launch in India?

There is no word on whether the motorcycle will be launched in the country or not. Recently, however, the company unveiled the ZX-6R in the Indian market, besides launching the W175 Street there.

