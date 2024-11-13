Six airbags to 360-degree camera: What drives new Maruti Suzuki Dzire to earn 5-star Global NCAP rating

With the fourth-generation Dzire scoring a five-star rating, Maruti Suzuki has jumped on the bandwagon of other carmakers that have been selling five-star rated cars in India. Tata Motors and Mahindra are among these carmakers that sell five-star rated cars in India.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Key safety features

Built on the next-generation HEARTECT platform of Suzuki, the new generation Dzire comes with a host of safety features that come as standard fitment to the sedan. Some key features are available only in the higher variants of the sub-compact sedan.

(Also read: Even a 5-star safety rating is not enough for your car. Here's why)

The standard safety features of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire include six airbags, including dual front, side and curtain airbags. Other standard safety features of the car include ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist (HHA), engine immobiliser, rear defogger, three-point seat belts for all occupants, high-speed warning alert, rear defogger, speed-sensing auto door locking, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages etc. It also comes with front seat belts with a pre-tensioner and force limiter, while the seat belt reminder lamp and buzzer for all occupants come as a standard feature for the Dzire.

(Also read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: How new and surprising features make a difference this time)

Other features such as a reverse parking camera, a 360-degree HD camera, an anti-theft security system (shock sensor), a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and a day/night adjustable inside rearview mirror come available for the sedan, but only in the higher variants.