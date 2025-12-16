2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F with dual-channel ABS and new colours launched at 1.28 lakh

Bajaj Auto has silently updated the Pulsar 220F in the Indian market. The motorcycle is now priced at ₹1,28,490 ex-showroom. The update brings new colour schemes and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system to the Pulsar 220F. The 2025 Pulsar 220F comes with four new colour options.

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F: What's new?

The motorcycle will now feature a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. Previously, it was only available with a single-channel unit. The dual-channel system will enhance braking performance and prevent the rear wheel from locking and skidding during hard braking.

Additionally, there is a possibility that Bajaj Auto may introduce ABS modes similar to those found in other Pulsar models. There could be three available ABS modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road. The Road mode will serve as the standard option, while the Rain mode will have a more sensitive ABS that intervenes more rapidly. In Off-Road mode, the ABS for the rear wheel will be deactivated.

There are three new colour options on offer now. First up, is the Green Light Copper, in which the motorcycle is finished in Green along with orange accents. There are orange stripes on the wheels as well.

Then there is Black Copper Beige. The motorcycle is finished in a black colour scheme along with beige accents on the bodywork as well as the wheels. Finally, the Black Cherry Red and the Black Ink Blue, which use the Red and Blue accents, respectively.

The motorcycle will continue to come with a digital instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity, which can show mobile notifications, can connect to the Ride Connect application and show turn-by-turn navigation as well. Apart from this, the instrument cluster shows a plethora of information, but it still does not have a gear position indicator.

Are there any mechanical changes?

No, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar 220F has not undergone any mechanical modifications. It still comes with a 220 cc, air-oil cooled engine that delivers a maximum power of 20.9 PS at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 18.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The transmission is a 5-speed unit.