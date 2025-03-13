2025 Defender Octa to be launched in India on March 26
JLR previously announced prices for the Defender Octa for India in 2024, while the official launch will take place this year.
JLR has confirmed that the new Defender Octa will make its way to the Indian market on March 26, 2025. The new Defender Octa is the top-of-the-line version of the British luxury off-roader and will be the most powerful and off-road capable version with a host of mechanical and feature upgrades. JLR previously announced prices for the Defender Octa for India last year, starting at ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). Expect the prices to witness a marginal hike for the new model year.
Defender Octa Upgrades
The new Defender Octa gets a host of upgrades to its mechanicals to make it more off-road-ready. It gets a new 6D Dynamics suspension setup that allows greater wheel articulation on harsher terrain. Land Rover says the new system removes the need for a physical anti-roll bar by hydraulically linking the dampers. It also eliminates pitch and body roll when driving on the road.
(Also read: Defender Octa to be showcased in India. Here's what the rugged SUV packs)
Other changes include longer and tougher wishbones, more extensive underbody protection, a higher ground clearance by 28 mm, and a 100 mm higher water wading depth. The Octa gets an off-road launch mode and the quickest steering rack on the Defender. The upgrades have changed the approach angle on the Defender Octa by 2.5 degrees, the rampover angle by 1.1 degrees, and the departure angle by 2 degrees.
Defender Octa Specifications
Powering the new Defender Octa is the familiar 4.4-litre BMW-sourced V8 engine with mild-hybrid technology. The motor produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, which can be boosted to 800 Nm in the off-road launch mode. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The Defender Octa is quick, with 0-100 kmph coming up in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.
Defender Octa Exterior Changes
Visually, the new Defender Octa has subtle differences, including flared wheel arches, a more open front grille, and larger 22-inch alloy wheels. There’s the ‘Octa’ badge on the C-pillar and a gloss-black finish on the roof and tailgate. It also comes in special colour options: Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Faroe Green, and Petra Copper. JLR will offer the same with either a matte finish with a protective film.
Defender Octa Interior Changes
The cabin gets new performance seats with a 3D-knit texture, better bolstering, and an integrated headrest. The seats are upholstered in Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather. Other features include an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fridge embedded in the centre console, and new Soul Seat audio technology.