2025 Defender Octa to be launched in India on March 26

JLR has confirmed that the new Defender Octa will make its way to the Indian market on March 26, 2025. The new Defender Octa is the top-of-the-line version of the British luxury off-roader and will be the most powerful and off-road capable version with a host of mechanical and feature upgrades. JLR previously announced prices for the Defender Octa for India last year, starting at ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). Expect the prices to witness a marginal hike for the new model year. The new Defender Octa is the top-of-the-line version of the British luxury off-roader and will be the most powerful and off-road capable version

Defender Octa Upgrades

The new Defender Octa gets a host of upgrades to its mechanicals to make it more off-road-ready. It gets a new 6D Dynamics suspension setup that allows greater wheel articulation on harsher terrain. Land Rover says the new system removes the need for a physical anti-roll bar by hydraulically linking the dampers. It also eliminates pitch and body roll when driving on the road.

The Octa gets an off-road launch mode and the quickest steering rack on any Defender

Other changes include longer and tougher wishbones, more extensive underbody protection, a higher ground clearance by 28 mm, and a 100 mm higher water wading depth. The Octa gets an off-road launch mode and the quickest steering rack on the Defender. The upgrades have changed the approach angle on the Defender Octa by 2.5 degrees, the rampover angle by 1.1 degrees, and the departure angle by 2 degrees.

Defender Octa Specifications

Powering the new Defender Octa is the familiar 4.4-litre BMW-sourced V8 engine with mild-hybrid technology. The motor produces 626 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, which can be boosted to 800 Nm in the off-road launch mode. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The Defender Octa is quick, with 0-100 kmph coming up in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph.

Defender Octa Exterior Changes

Visually, the new Defender Octa has subtle differences, including flared wheel arches, a more open front grille, and larger 22-inch alloy wheels. There’s the ‘Octa’ badge on the C-pillar and a gloss-black finish on the roof and tailgate. It also comes in special colour options: Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Faroe Green, and Petra Copper. JLR will offer the same with either a matte finish with a protective film.

The Defender Octa's cabin gets new sports seats with new leather upholstery. The overall layout remains the same

Defender Octa Interior Changes

The cabin gets new performance seats with a 3D-knit texture, better bolstering, and an integrated headrest. The seats are upholstered in Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather. Other features include an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fridge embedded in the centre console, and new Soul Seat audio technology.