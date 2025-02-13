2025 Honda Shine 125 launched with new features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has unveiled the revised Shine 125, which now adheres to OBD-2B standards and incorporates several new features. The 2025 Honda Shine 125 is available at a price of ₹84,493 for the drum variant and ₹89,245 for the disc variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. This motorcycle is equipped with an upgraded engine to comply with forthcoming emission regulations and features a fully digital instrument panel, similar to other models in Honda's mass-market lineup. The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options

What is new with the 2025 Honda Shine 125?

The revised Shine 125 maintains its original design and aesthetics while introducing new colour options for a refreshed appearance. This commuter model is now offered in six distinct paint choices: Pearl Igneous Black, Geny Gray Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue. Additionally, the Shine 125 features a rear tyre that is 90 mm wider, enhancing both road stability and visual appeal. The motorcycle is also equipped with a digital instrument console that provides various information, including real-time fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty, service due alerts, gear position, and an Eco indicator. Moreover, it includes a USB Type-C charging port for mobile devices and an idle start/stop system to help with fuel efficiency.

What are the specifications of the 2025 Honda Shine 125?

The Shine 125 is equipped with a 123.94 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air-cooled engine that now meets OBD-2B standards. The power output remains unchanged at 10.6 bhp at 7,500 rpm, along with a peak torque of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and is coupled with a 5-speed transmission. The motorcycle features telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. In terms of braking, the base model is fitted with drum brakes at both the front and rear, while the higher variant includes a front disc brake.

What are the rivals of the 2025 Honda Shine 125?

The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most popular 125 cc offerings on sale and the bike captures a sizable share of the segment. It competes against the Hero Glamour 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, Hero Super Splendor, and more.