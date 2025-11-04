Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    2025 Hyundai Venue live launch and latest updates

    By Paarth Khatri
    Updated on: Nov 04, 2025 9:45:49 AM IST

    Check out the live and latest updates about the 2025 Hyundai Venue.

    Summary

    The 2025 Hyundai Venue will continue to go against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO. This update was due for quite some time because all the other sub-4-metre compact SUVs in the segment have entered a new generation.

    The new Venue will come with new exterior as well as updated interior.
    The new Venue will come with new exterior as well as updated interior.

    Hyundai Motor India Limited is all set to launch the new generation of the Venue in the Indian market today. It is one of the most-awaited launches in the auto industry. The Venue has helped Hyundai significantly in gaining market share in India. The launch of the 2025 Venue will once again push the sales numbers for the brand to help with market share.

    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 04, 2025 9:45:49 AM IST

    What will be new with the 2025 Hyundai Venue?

    Up-front, the Venue gets an all-new design language.
    Up-front, the Venue gets an all-new design language.

    Hyundai has given a major redesign to the Venue. It looks a lot more aggressive, boxy, chunky and rugged than the outgoing version. All of this would help the Venue in gathering more head-turns when it hits the Indian roads. The interior has also been entirely redone with anew dashboard design, centre console and seats. It looks significantly more upmarket now.

    Nov 04, 2025 9:14:11 AM IST

    How many units of Venue has Hyundai sold till now?

    Till November 2024, the brand sold over 6 lakh units of the Venue. And till May'2025, the sales figures crossed 6.70 lakh units. Needless to say, despite being one of the older models when compared to the rivals, the Venue kept going strong.

    Nov 04, 2025 9:06:39 AM IST

    When was Hyundai Venue first launched?

    Hyundai Venue sits below the Creta in the lineup.
    Hyundai Venue sits below the Creta in the lineup.

    Hyundai launched the first-gen Venue back in 2019. So, it is due for a generational update. It was Hyundai's first sub 4-metre compact SUV in the Indian market and it was fairly successful too.

    News car bike 2025 Hyundai Venue live launch and latest updates
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes