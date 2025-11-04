2025 Hyundai Venue live launch and latest updates

Live

The 2025 Hyundai Venue will continue to go against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Kia Sonet , Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO . This update was due for quite some time because all the other sub-4-metre compact SUVs in the segment have entered a new generation.

The new Venue will come with new exterior as well as updated interior.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is all set to launch the new generation of the Venue in the Indian market today. It is one of the most-awaited launches in the auto industry. The Venue has helped Hyundai significantly in gaining market share in India. The launch of the 2025 Venue will once again push the sales numbers for the brand to help with market share.

