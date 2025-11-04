2025 Hyundai Venue live launch and latest updates
Check out the live and latest updates about the 2025 Hyundai Venue.
Hyundai Motor India Limited is all set to launch the new generation of the Venue in the Indian market today. It is one of the most-awaited launches in the auto industry. The Venue has helped Hyundai significantly in gaining market share in India. The launch of the 2025 Venue will once again push the sales numbers for the brand to help with market share....Read More
What will be new with the 2025 Hyundai Venue?
Hyundai has given a major redesign to the Venue. It looks a lot more aggressive, boxy, chunky and rugged than the outgoing version. All of this would help the Venue in gathering more head-turns when it hits the Indian roads. The interior has also been entirely redone with anew dashboard design, centre console and seats. It looks significantly more upmarket now.
How many units of Venue has Hyundai sold till now?
Till November 2024, the brand sold over 6 lakh units of the Venue. And till May'2025, the sales figures crossed 6.70 lakh units. Needless to say, despite being one of the older models when compared to the rivals, the Venue kept going strong.
When was Hyundai Venue first launched?
Hyundai launched the first-gen Venue back in 2019. So, it is due for a generational update. It was Hyundai's first sub 4-metre compact SUV in the Indian market and it was fairly successful too.