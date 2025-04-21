2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched in India, priced at

Kawasaki India has launched the updated iteration of its Ninja 650 superbike. The newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes priced at ₹7.27 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the 2025 iteration of the 650 cc superbike comes commanding a premium of ₹11,000 over the outgoing model. Newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 650 challenges the Triumph Daytona 660.

Interestingly, while Kawasaki has launched the 2025 Ninja 650, the company is also offering a significant discount on the existing model. To phase out the existing stock of the previous version of the Kawasaki Ninja 650, the Japanese two-wheeler giant is offering a discount of ₹25,000. With this discount applied, the motorcycle comes priced at ₹6.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

The newly launched 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 comes challenging rival like the Triumph Daytona 660. The Triumph Daytona 660 comes much more expensive than the Kawasaki bike, at ₹9.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Kawaaki Ninja 650: Design

Speaking of the design, the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 gets a similar silhouette to the outgoing model. The outgoing model gets only Lime Green colour. On the other hand, the livery of the updated model comes as a fresh livery. The new model looks bolder with the bodywork predominantly wearing green paint with subtle streaks of white, yellow and black.

2025 Kawaaki Ninja 650: Specification

Speaking of the specifications of the newly launched Kawasaki Ninja 650, it gets the same engine and specifications as the outgoing model. Powering the newly launched 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 bike is the same 649 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 67 bhp peak power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of maximum torque at 6,700 rpm.

2025 Kawaaki Ninja 650: Brake and suspension

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 is built around a steel trellis chassis and weighs 196 kg. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with 41 mm telescopic front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock absorber handling the suspension duty. For braking duty, the new Ninja 650 gets 300 mm dual disc brakes at the front and a 220 mm disc brake at the rear.