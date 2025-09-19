2025 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 launched: Here's everything that has changed

Royal Enfield has rolled out the 2025 Meteor 350, its first major update since the cruiser debuted in 2020. The Meteor has been one of the brand’s most successful models, replacing the Thunderbird in the brand's portfolio, and it was also the first motorcycle to be based on the J-platform. The Meteor 350 has built a strong following among riders who value its easy-going cruising nature. Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the engine apart from the slip-and-assist clutch.

The updated Meteor 350 is available in four variants – Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova – with prices starting at ₹1.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) for the Fireball and going up to ₹2.15 lakh for the flagship Supernova Black. The Stellar is priced at ₹2.03 lakh, while the Aurora sits at ₹2.06 lakh. Bookings are now open, and deliveries will begin on September 22, 2025.

Design Updates

Royal Enfield hasn’t gone for a radical redesign but instead refreshed the range through colours and detailing to give each variant its own personality.

Supernova: New contemporary colour palette with chrome accents.

Aurora: Heritage-inspired shades for a vintage vibe.

Stellar: More muted, understated darker tones.

Fireball: Retains its youthful, vibrant colour options targeting younger riders.

These subtle shifts are designed to broaden the Meteor’s appeal and keep it looking fresh without straying from its identity as a laid-back cruiser.

Feature Enhancements

The more meaningful changes come in the equipment list.

Fireball and Stellar now feature an LED headlamp and the Tripper navigation pod as standard. We have seen the same LED headlamp on other Royal Enfield mototrcycles as well and it is not the brightest unit around.

Aurora and Supernova add adjustable levers for improved ergonomics. So, now the riders can change how far the levers are from the fingers, providing better ergonomics.

Across all variants, riders now get LED turn indicators, a USB Type-C fast-charging port, and an assist-and-slip clutch – upgrades that make the bike more convenient for both city commutes and long highway rides. The charging port comes in handy to charge mobile devices, whereas the new clutch will make the clutch effort lighter, which was one of the sore points for the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield offers the Meteor 350 in four variants.

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, the Meteor remains unchanged, continuing with the tried-and-tested 349cc, single-cylinder, J-series engine producing 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. While the output figures stay the same, the added features and ergonomic refinements aim to make the Meteor even more versatile and comfortable for daily use and long-distance cruising.

With this update, the 2025 Meteor 350 stays true to its character but brings in modern touches and practical upgrades that strengthen its position in the middleweight cruiser segment.