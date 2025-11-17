2025 Tata Sierra SUV Variant-Wise Price Expectations

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the production-spec Sierra in the Indian market. The SUV will be launched on 25th November, and that is when we can expect to get the details about the variants, engine specifications and pricing as well. However, with the information and trend that Tata Motors follows, we can expect what the names and expected prices of the Sierra will be. Tata Sierra will come with a petrol as well as a diesel engine. There would be manual as well as automatic transmission on offer.

What will be the variants of the Tata Sierra?

The Sierra is expected to be offered in at least four variants - Smart, Pure, Adventure and Fearless.

Tata Sierra expected variant-wise prices and features

Tata Sierra Smart: ₹ 12 lakh ex-showroom

The Smart variant is expected to be the entry-level trim. It is expected to come with features such as a digital cockpit for the driver, alloy wheels, LED headlamps, an adjustable steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, adjustable headrests for rear occupants, along with 60:40 split and rear AC vents, among others.

Being a Tata, even the base variant is expected to offer all the basic safety kit, which could be quite extensive. For instance, it would include 6 airbags, Panic Brake Alert, Hill Assist, After Impact Braking, Brake Disc Wiping, Corner Stability Control, Roll Over Mitigation, Electronic Stability Program, seat belt reminders, ABS with EBD and Traction Control.

Tata Sierra expected price and variants Variant Expected ex-showroom price Tata Sierra Smart ₹ 12 lakh Tata Sierra Pure ₹ 15 lakh Tata Sierra Adventure ₹ 18 lakh Tata Sierra Fearless ₹ 22 lakh

Tata Sierra Pure: ₹ 15 lakh ex-showroom

Above the Smart variant, it is expected that the Pure trim will sit. It will add features such as cruise control, paddle shifters for the automatic transmission, rear wiper with washer, speakers, remote central locking, automatic headlamps and wipers, front armrest with storage, push button to start/stop, electric adjustment for the ORVMs and a fully digital instrument cluster with a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The cabin of the Sierra will get a triple-screen layout at least on the top-end variant.

Tata Sierra Adventure: ₹ 18 lakh ex-showroom

Then there would be the Adventure trim, which will sit below the top-end variant. It is expected to come with leatherette interior, drive modes and terrain modes, more number of speakers, a fast charger, a rear defogger, a rear parcel shelf and a powered driver seat.

Tata Sierra Fearless: ₹ 22 lakh ex-showroom

Finally, there is the Fearless trim, which will be the top-end variant. It will come with features such as triple screen layout, ventilated seats, Harman sourced infotainment system with speakers along with a subwoofer, memory seats, connected light bars, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM and rear armrest with cupholders.

The brand could also offer air purifier, 7 airbags, ADAS, Hill Descent Control, cooled storage inside the glovebox and connected car technology. Obviously, there would be other additional variants on offer as well that would sit between the variants mentioned above. It is important to note that these are expected prices and variant list. We would get to know the full details once the launch officially happens.