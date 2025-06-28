2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched at 1.34 lakh, now gets dual-channel ABS

TVS Motor Company has officially launched the 2025 Apache RTR 160 in India, priced at ₹1,34,320 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latest update to the brand’s popular 160cc motorcycle brings meaningful upgrades in safety, technology, and styling, aiming to strengthen its position in the highly competitive performance commuter segment. The all-new 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 gets dual-channel ABS for the first time.

The new Apache RTR 160 is now on sale at TVS dealerships across the country. The performance-oriented motorbike rivals other 160 cc bikes in the segment, including Bajaj Pulsar 150, Bajaj Pulsar N160, Yamaha FZ, Hero Xtreme 160R and other similar options.

2025 Apache RTR 160: Dual-channel ABS and OBD2B compliance

For 2025, the Apache RTR 160 gets dual-channel ABS for the first time, an important safety addition that improves braking control, especially in emergency situations or low-traction conditions. Alongside this, the bike now features an OBD2B-compliant engine to meet the latest emission regulations and support real-time diagnostics.

(Also read: TVS patent leak hints at new electric scooter. Is it the brand’s next global electric model)

2025 Apache RTR 160: Styling and new colour options

On the design front, the motorcycle sports new graphics and a more aggressive visual appeal. It is available in striking new colour options, including Matte Black and Pearl White, both paired with contrasting red alloy wheels. These styling tweaks have been made to further highlight the Apache’s sportiness.

2025 Apache RTR 160: Engine and performance

The 2025 model continues with the same tried-and-tested engine, delivering 15.81 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. With a claimed class-leading power-to-weight ratio, the RTR 160 gets acceleration and sharp handling, traits rooted in TVS’s racing heritage.

2025 Apache RTR 160: Features

As before, the Apache RTR 160 comes equipped with three riding modes, Sport, Urban, and Rain, each altering throttle response and ABS behaviour to suit different riding environments. TVS’s SmartXonnect system also carries over, enabling Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and more. Voice Assist further enhances usability by allowing riders to interact with key functions using voice commands.

(Also read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Five price-wise rivals that you can buy)

Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Apache RTR 160 has consistently set benchmarks in its segment. With features like Ride Modes, SmartXonnect with Voice Assist, and now Dual Channel ABS, it continues to redefine what riders can expect from a performance motorcycle.”