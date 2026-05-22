2026 Honda City facelift live launch and latest updates: Price, variants, colours, features
Honda will launch the City facelift in the Indian market. It will go against the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia.
2026 Honda City facelift live launch and latest updates: Honda is all set to launch the updated version of the City in the Indian market. The brand will also expand the lineup with the introduction of the ZR-V. This will be the second SUV in the brand's portfolio after the Elevate.
2026 Honda City facelift live launch and latest updates: The 2026 Honda City will officially make its debut in India today, bringing a sharper design language and a more premium cabin experience to Honda’s popular midsize sedan. The facelifted model will go against the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus. The facelifted model will also get revised LED headlamps with a connected DRL signature, a redesigned front grille with horizontal slats, and updated bumpers that lend the sedan a sportier stance. Honda will also introduce fresh alloy wheel designs and subtle cosmetic tweaks at the rear to keep the City looking contemporary in an increasingly competitive segment....Read More
Stay tuned live with us as we take you through the latest updates directly from the launch event:
2026 Honda City facelift live launch: Will there be an updated engine?
No, we are expecting that the City facelift will continue to come with the same 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine. There will be no diesel engine on offer.
When and where will Honda launch the new City?
Honda Cars India is hosting the launch event in Delhi, the event starts at 11 AM.