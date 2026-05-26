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    2026 Honda City facelift on wishlist? Key genuine accessories you can buy

    The 2026 Honda City facelift can be accessorised with a plethora of genuine accessories.

    Published on: May 26, 2026 1:40 PM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Honda Cars India launched the 2026 Honda City facelift in the country just a few days back. The updated iteration of the midsize sedan comes with a plethora of changes inside and out. While the powertrain continues to remain the same as before, the updated design and upgraded feature list certainly boost the appeal of this upmarket sedan that competes with some tough rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna.

    The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The 2026 Honda City comes priced between 11.99 lakh and 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in multiple variants, the sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain choices. While the updated Honda City looks visually appealing to many, some may feel that it needs to be made even more distinctive. For those customers, Honda is offering a wide range of genuine accessories.

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    If you are planning to buy the 2026 Honda City facelift and wondering about which genuine accessories to purchase, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the key genuine kits available for the sedan.

    2026 Honda City facelift: Key genuine accessories on offer

    2026 Honda City facelift: Genuine accessories
    Signature packageUtility packageBasic kitOther accessories
    Front upper moulding garnishFront bumper protectorFloor mat - CarpetTrunk spoiler with LED
    Trunk garnishRear bumper protectorFloor mat - BucketStep illumination
    Taillamp garnishDoor handle protectorMud guard7-step rhythmic ambient lights
    Window chrome mouldingDoor edge garnishEmergency hammerFront fender garnish
    Door lower garnishBody side mouldingKey chainDoor visor with chrome
    Trunk entry guardMicrofibre clothWireless charger (Plug & play)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Dual-channel DVR (Front & rear) with parking monitor
    Body cover
    Rear sunshade (Door & windshield)
    Steering wheel cover
    Trunk tray

    The carmaker offers a wide range of genuine accessories for the Honda City, which are segmented into three packages: Signature, Utility, and Basic. The accessories are meant to add more visual appeal to the sedan's exterior, while some are meant to enhance the premiumness inside the cabin. There are some key accessories that are meant to enhance the practicality of the car as well.

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