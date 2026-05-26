2026 Honda City facelift on wishlist? Key genuine accessories you can buy

Honda Cars India launched the 2026 Honda City facelift in the country just a few days back. The updated iteration of the midsize sedan comes with a plethora of changes inside and out. While the powertrain continues to remain the same as before, the updated design and upgraded feature list certainly boost the appeal of this upmarket sedan that competes with some tough rivals like the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and Hyundai Verna. The 2026 Honda City facelift was launched in India with prices starting from ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Honda City comes priced between ₹11.99 lakh and ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in multiple variants, the sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and petrol-hybrid powertrain choices. While the updated Honda City looks visually appealing to many, some may feel that it needs to be made even more distinctive. For those customers, Honda is offering a wide range of genuine accessories.