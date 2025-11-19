Search
All-new 2026 Jeep Recon electric SUV breaks cover with dual-motor AWD and 450 km range

ByAyush Chakraborty
Published on: Nov 19, 2025 05:23 pm IST

The 2026 Jeep Recon EV has broken cover as the brand's second all-electric SUV, featuring dual-motor AWD with 450 km claimed range.

The 2026 Jeep Recon has been unveiled as the second all-electric SUV from the Stellantis-owned brand. Billed as the company’s only true off-roader EV, it is based on a dedicated architecture rather than being adapted from an ICE platform. With production set to begin early next year at the Toluca Assembly Plant, the initial launches are scheduled for the US and Canada markets ahead of a broader global rollout in Q4 2026.

The 2026 Jeep Recon EV debuts in the Moab trim with Gloss Black accents, illuminated seven-slot grille, and Wrangler-inspired LED tail-lamps
2026 Jeep Recon: At a glance

CategorySpecification
Launch TimelineGlobal rollout begins Q4 2026 (US & Canada first)
PlatformSTLA Large (shared with Wagoneer S)
PowertrainDual-motor AWD
Power Output650 hp
Torque840 Nm
0–100 kmph3.7 seconds (claimed)
Battery Capacity100.5 kWh
RangeUp to 450 km (estimated)
Drive SystemSelec-Terrain AWD with 5 terrain modes
Off-road HardwareElectronic locking differential; Selec-Speed control
Ground Clearance9.4 inches
Exterior HighlightsIlluminated 7-slot grille, U-shaped DRLs, LED tail-lamps, removable doors & glass
Trim at LaunchMoab
Moab StylingGloss Black accents, rock rails, topographic Jeep badges
Interior LayoutPremium recycled materials; modular storage
Displays12.3-inch cluster + 14.5-inch touchscreen (Uconnect 5, 26-inch combined area)
Tech & FunctionsTrails Offroad app, pitch & roll mapping, EV energy-management data
AudioAlpine premium sound
UpholsteryNon-leather synthetic; Joshua Tree tan theme; Iron Grey Metallic & Quicksand accents

Jeep Recon: Power and range

The Recon is powered by front and rear electric motors that produce 650 hp and 840 Nm of peak torque, enabling a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint time of 3.7 seconds. These motors are supplied by a 100 kWh battery pack that allows for an estimated driving range of up to 450 km. Four-wheel drive is standard with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain traction management system, offering five modes for varying terrain conditions. The SUV further boasts an electronic locking differential, Selec-Speed low-speed control, and up to 9.4 inches of ground clearance, highlighting its off-road prowess.

2026 Jeep Recon EV: Exterior design

Powered by electric motors at both axles delivering 650 hp and 840 Nm, the Recon EV offers 4WD as standard with Selec-Terrain traction management and Selec-Speed control
The Recon will initially launch in the Moab trim, which comes with Gloss Black detailing on the front and rear fascias, fender flares, side rock rails, and exclusive Jeep badging with topographical details. The SUV carries over characteristic design cues alongside modern, EV-specific elements, including an illuminated seven-slot grille, U-shaped DRLs, and Wrangler-inspired LED tail-lamps. Staying true to the open-air off-roading experience of classic Jeeps, the new Recon will come with removable doors, rear quarter glass and swing-gate glass.

2026 Jeep Recon EV: Interior and features

The Recon brings a tech-laded cabin with over 26 inches of digital display area
The Recon EV brings a tech-forward cabin lined with premium recycled materials and modular storage solutions. Its dashboard integrates over 26 inches of display area through a 12.3-inch driver cluster and a 14.5-inch touchscreen running the latest Uconnect 5 software. Trail-focused features include the Jeep-exclusive Trails Offroad app with pitch and roll mapping and real-time data on EV energy-management.

The Moab trim adds a Joshua Tree tan interior theme alongside a non-leather synthetic upholstery featuring distinctive accents, such as Iron Grey Metallic trim and Quicksand deco finish in Arctic. The headliner and carpets also feature recycled materials, while occupants get treated to a premium Alpine speaker system.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
