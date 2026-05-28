2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price and specifications comparison

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Price comparison 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift Old Tata Tiago EV Variant Price (ex-showroom) Variant Price (ex-showroom) XE MR ₹ 7.99 lakh Smart 19 kWh ₹ 6.99 lakh XT MR ₹ 8.99 lakh Pure+ 19 kWh ₹ 8.49 lakh XT LR ₹ 10.14 lakh Pure+ 24 kWh ₹ 9.49 lakh XZ+ Tech Lux LR ₹ 11.14 lakh Creative+ 24 kWh ₹ 9.99 lakh

The pre-facelift version of the Tiago EV was priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It was available in four trim choices: XE Medium Range, XT Medium Range, XT Long Range, and XZ+ Tech Lux Long Range. On the other hand, the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift comes priced between ₹6.99 lakh and ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. It is available in three personas: Smart, Pure+ and Creative+. Clearly, the new Tata Tiago EV comes as more affordable than before. 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Specification

2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift vs old model: Specifications 2026 Tata Tiago EV Old Tata Tiago EV Battery 19.2 kWh & 24 kWh 19.2 kWh & 24 kWh Range 223 km & 293 km 250 km & 315 km