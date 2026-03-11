5 affordable SUVs I would buy if I were upgrading from a hatchback

For many buyers in India, upgrading from a hatchback to an SUV is the next logical step. SUVs offer a higher seating position, better ground clearance, and a stronger road presence while still remaining manageable for daily commuting. With a budget of up to ₹15 lakh, the market offers several well-rounded options that deliver a noticeable improvement in space, safety, and features. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the five compact SUVs under ₹15 lakh that offer a strong upgrade over a hatchback.

Here are five SUVs I would seriously consider if I were moving up from a hatchback:

1) Tata Nexon The Tata Nexon continues to be one of the most well-rounded compact SUVs in the segment. It is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 113 bhp, giving buyers the choice between petrol refinement and diesel efficiency.

The SUV also stands out for its strong safety credentials and modern feature list. Higher variants offer equipment such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera, while six airbags are standard across the range. For someone coming from a hatchback, the Nexon delivers a clear upgrade in terms of technology, road presence, and perceived safety.

2) Maruti Suzuki Brezza The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a sensible pick for buyers who value reliability and low running costs. It is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101 bhp, paired with manual and automatic transmission options. The engine also features mild-hybrid technology, and the SUV is available with a factory-fitted CNG option.

In terms of features, the Brezza offers a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a sunroof, and six airbags as standard. Its easy driving manners and strong reputation for durability make it a practical choice for buyers stepping up from smaller hatchbacks.

3) Mahindra XUV 3XO The Mahindra XUV 3XO is among the more performance-focused SUVs in this segment. It offers a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing up to 129 bhp as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115 bhp, making it one of the more powerful options in the sub-compact SUV category.

Mahindra has also packed the SUV with technology. Depending on the variant, it features dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the higher AX7 variants. Combined with strong safety credentials, the XUV 3XO represents a substantial step up from a typical hatchback.

4) Hyundai Venue The Hyundai Venue remains a popular choice for buyers looking for a compact SUV that is easy to drive in urban environments. It is available with three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol producing 82 bhp, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 118 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 114 bhp.

Hyundai has focused heavily on convenience and connected technology with the Venue. Features include a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, wireless charging, a sunroof, and a well-equipped safety package including Level-2 ADAS on higher trims. Its compact footprint makes it particularly appealing for city use.

5) Kia Sonet For buyers seeking a more premium feel in a compact SUV, the Kia Sonet is a strong contender. Engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol producing 82 bhp, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol producing 118 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel producing 114 bhp.

The Sonet distinguishes itself with its feature-rich interior. Higher variants offer ventilated front seats, a large touchscreen infotainment display, a digital instrument cluster, and Level-1 ADAS features such as forward collision warning and lane keep assist. Along with its bold styling, these features help the Sonet feel like a significant upgrade from a typical hatchback.