5 automatic hatchbacks I would buy to survive my daily city commute
From the Volkswagen Golf GTI to the Tata Altroz DCT, here are five automatic hatchbacks that make daily city commuting easier, smoother and far less stressful.
City traffic can quickly drain the joy out of driving. Endless crawling, sudden braking and constant gear shifts can make even short drives exhausting. That is exactly why an automatic hatchback makes so much sense for everyday commuting. They are relatively compact, easy to manoeuvre, and far less tiring when traffic turns into a slow crawl.
If I had to pick five automatic hatchbacks that would genuinely make daily urban drives easier while still being interesting to own, these would be my picks.
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Hyundai i20 N Line
₹ 9.14 - 11.6 Lakhs
Volkswagen Golf GTI
₹ 53 Lakhs
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.99 - 10.57 Lakhs
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 10.65 - 15.58 Lakhs
Hyundai Creta N Line
₹ 16.93 - 20.64 Lakhs
If money were no object, the Volkswagen Golf GTI would easily be the ultimate hatchback commuter. Under the hood sits a 2.0 litre TSI engine producing around 265 PS and 370 Nm, paired with a 7 speed DSG automatic. That means effortless overtakes on highways and plenty of performance whenever the road opens up. Yet, it still offers the practicality of a hatchback with usable rear seats and a decent boot.
It may be expensive at around ₹50.9 lakh ex showroom, but as a do everything hot hatch, the GTI is hard to beat.
The Hyundai i20 with the CVT is easily one of the smoothest hatchbacks for everyday traffic. The CVT gearbox makes stop and go driving extremely seamless. There are no jerky shifts like you sometimes get with AMTs. Combine that with a refined petrol engine and light steering, and the i20 becomes a very easy car to live with.
It is also one of the most premium hatchbacks in the segment, with a well-finished cabin, good infotainment and generous space. The CVT variants starts at ₹8.13 lakh ex-showroom.
Hyundai i20 N Line DCT
If you want something more exciting than a regular commuter, the Hyundai i20 N Line is a fantastic option. It uses a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine producing around 118 bhp and 172 Nm, paired with a quick-shifting dual clutch automatic gearbox.
The N Line also gets sharper styling, a sportier exhaust note, sharper steering and stiffer suspension. So while it handles daily traffic comfortably, it can also deliver a bit of fun when the roads clear up. The prices of the i20 N Line DCT start at ₹10.23 lakh ex-showroom.
The Citroen C3 X is a slightly unconventional hatchback, but that is exactly why it is interesting. With the X version, the brand fixed its biggest criticism, which was the lack of features.
However, its biggest strength is ride comfort. Citroen’s suspension tuning does a great job of absorbing potholes and rough patches, which is something Indian city roads definitely need.
The turbo petrol engine produces around 110 PS, giving the C3 enough punch for both city and highway driving. The 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission is quite smooth as well. If your commute involves broken roads, this hatchback makes a strong case for itself. Prices of the automatic variant start at ₹9.45 lakh ex-showroom.
The Tata Altroz with the dual clutch automatic brings a great balance of safety and convenience. It uses a 1.2 litre petrol engine producing around 87 bhp and 115 Nm, paired with a dual clutch automatic gearbox. The Altroz also stands out for its solid build and premium feel. If safety is a big priority for a daily commuter car, this hatchback becomes a very appealing choice. Prices start at ₹9.42 lakh ex-showroom.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More