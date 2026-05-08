5 cars I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Tata Nexon offers a major upgrade from Baleno in terms of build quality and safety.

Tata Nexon offers a major upgrade from Baleno in terms of build quality and safety, promising better highway stability, a higher seating position, and a cabin with more space. The Nexon comes with a five-star GNCAP safety rating, a tougher feel, and a turbocharged petrol engine that outmuscles the Baleno's naturally aspirated power mill. Tata Nexon pose a superior, safer option for consumers looking for a family car with a commanding driving position. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Brezza offers a more robust and mature ride experience over bad roads compared to the Baleno.

If you don't want to leave the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem, while seeking an upgrade from Baleno, Brezza could be a practical and value-for-money choice. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a compact SUV with better cabin height and enhanced space for rear occupants. Also, the Brezza offers a more robust and mature ride experience over bad roads compared to the Baleno. In fact, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the bestselling models in its segment. Volkswagen Virtus / Skoda Slavia

If you are a driving enthusiast and prefer sedans, switching to the Volkswagen Virtus or Skoda Slavia offers a completely different driving dynamic.

If you are a driving enthusiast and prefer sedans, switching to the Volkswagen Virtus or Skoda Slavia offers a completely different driving dynamic. While upgrading from Baleno, it offers robust build quality, which European cars are known for. Also, it comes with superior high-speed stability, powerful 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engines that offer a significant performance leap. These sedans could be your choice if you spend a lot of time on highways and value driving pleasure over maximum fuel efficiency. Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta will mark a significant leap in terms of status and features compared to the Baleno.