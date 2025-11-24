5 Most Affordable Cars In India With HUD (Head-Up Display) Feature

Head-up displays or HUDs were among features once reserved for the most premium, tech-forward models, but have now entered the mainstream Indian market. The technology allows drivers to see key data without taking their eyes off the road. While many may consider it a gimmick, HUDs can be very beneficial to the driver if integrated well. Personalised Offers on Maruti Suzuki Baleno Check Offers Check Offers Heads-up displays, or HUDs, enable the driver to see key driving data such as fuel consumption, speed, rpms, without having to take their eyes off the road

For buyers seeking this convenience without entering a higher price bracket, mass-market OEMs such as Toyota and Maruti Suzuki now offer HUD-equipped variants across hatchbacks, compact SUVs, and crossovers.

To this effect, we have identified the five most affordable cars currently on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted HUD. Each model here offers the feature without pushing significantly into the premium price range:

Model Variant Price Range ( ₹ lakh, ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha 8.59 - 9.09 Toyota Glanza V 8.98-9.14 Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor V 10.63 - 12.06 Maruti Fronx Alpha 10.69–11.97​ Maruti Brezza ZXi+ 11.66–13.01​ View All Prev Next

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno hatchback gets a heads-up display from the Alpha trim onwards, priced from ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant further adds on LED DRLs alongside new alloys and fog lamps for the exterior. Its cabin comes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with Arkamys Surround Sound, a 360-degree camera, and cruise control.

Toyota Glanza

The Glanza hatchback comes with a HUD from the V variant, priced from ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant further puts on exclusive features such as LED DRLs and fog lamps, while its cabin features a 4.19-inch colour TFT cluster behind the leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 9-inch touchscreen, as well as the Arkamys sound system.

(Also read: Toyota Hilux EV unveiled internationally, will debut in 2026)

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Maruti Fronx gets the HUD from the Alpha variant onwards

The Fronx is available with a HUD from the Alpha variant onwards, which gets priced from ₹10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This trim further adds amenities such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, auto-fold ORVMs, cruise control, and the 9-inch infotainment with Arkamys surround sound system. The Alpha variants are exclusively available with the smart hybrid 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be had with a 6-speed manual or automatic.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

The Taisor SUV puts on the HUD from the V variant onwards

Like the Glanza, the Taisor SUV gets the HUD from the V variant onwards, priced from ₹10.63 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant rides on machined alloy wheels with dual-tone exterior colour options available for the buyer. Stepping inside reveals a leather-wrapped steering wheel as well as the 9-inch infotainment with an Arkamys sound system, while the driver further benefits from cruise control, a tilt & telescopic steering wheel, and a 360-degree camera. The Taisor in its V trim is available exclusively with the 1.0-litre K-series smart hybrid engine also available in the Fronx. This can be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

(Also read: Kia Seltos to Maruti e Vitara: December 2025 gears up for big car debuts)

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Brezza adds the HUD from the ZXi+ trim onwards, which comes listed from ₹11.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This trim further adds LED DRLs with follow-me-home headlamps, an electric sunroof, as well as fog lamps for the exterior. The driver is treated to a leather-wrapped steering wheel as well as ambient interior lighting with glove box illumination. On the feature front, it gets the 9-inch infotainment with Arkamys Surround Sound, rear USB-C fast charging ports, and a 360-degree camera. The Brezza ZXi+ is available with the 1.5-litre K-series smart hybrid engine that can be had with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.