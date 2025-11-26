5 Most Common Questions On New Tata Sierra Answered

The 2025 Tata Sierra has finally made its debut, bringing retro-inspired styling alongside premium, feature-rich interiors and a wide range of powertrain options. With introductory prices starting at ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the midsize SUV has quickly become one of the most discussed new launches in India. Naturally, many of our readers have brought up questions surrounding its drivetrain options, variant distribution, and feature highlights. The Tata Sierra has been launched at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹ 11.49 lakh and it comes in four trims with three engine options

To help clear the confusion, here are our answers to the five most commonly asked questions about the new Tata Sierra:

1. Does the 2025 Tata Sierra come with 4x4 / AWD?

Asked by Nishant Kumar

The 2025 Tata Sierra was launched exclusively with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) setup at launch and does not feature an all-wheel-drive (AWD) or 4x4 system at present. The SUV is built on Tata’s new All-Terrain Ready, Omni-Energy and Geometry Scalable (ARGOS) architecture. Compatible with multiple powertrains, including hybrid and CNG, this is engineered to support AWD systems. As a result, we may get AWD/4x4 versions in the future, but this is not yet confirmed.

2. What is the starting price of the new Sierra?

Asked by Varun K Sharma

The new Sierra has been launched at an introductory price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This places it above the base pricing of rivals such as the Hyundai Creta ( ₹10.73 lakh), the Kia Seltos ( ₹10.79 lakh), and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara ( ₹10.76 lakh). With its higher entry point, the Sierra positions itself as a more premium, feature-loaded option in the midsize SUV segment.

Tata Sierra 2025: Variants at a glance Variant Key Features Smart+ LED lighting, ESP, EPB with auto hold, 6 airbags, TPMS, rear camera, tilt steering, flush door handles, front sliding armrest, 4-inch digital cockpit Pure 10.23-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 8 speakers, cruise control, parking guides, paddle shifters, drive modes, hill aids, auto-fold ORVMs Pure+ Panoramic sunroof, dual-zone auto climate, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear USB-C fast chargers, 17-inch alloys Adventure 360° HD surround view, 4SIGHT blind spot monitor, 7-inch digital cluster, LED cornering fog lamps, front parking sensors, roof rails, leather-wrapped steering and shifter Adventure+ 12.29-inch infotainment, 10.23-inch cockpit, 18-inch alloys, Super Glide Suspension with 3 terrain modes, ambient lighting, cooled glovebox, reclinable rear seats, 65W front USB-C, thigh support extender Accomplished Level-2 ADAS (13 features), AR HUD, JBL 12-speaker Dolby 5.1 system with Sonicshaft soundbar, ventilated leatherette seats, 6-way powered driver seat, centre console ambient lighting, 19-inch alloys Accomplished+ ADAS L2+ with 22 functions, Horizon View triple-screen, rear fog lamps, auto-dimming IRVM, navigation onboard, driver memory & welcome, driver profiles, BreatheIQ purifier with AQI indicator View All Prev Next

3. Which Tata Sierra 2025 variant gets the panoramic sunroof?

Asked by Ananya Rao

The panoramic sunroof is available from the Pure+ variant onwards. This trim also adds dual-zone climate control, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear USB-C fast charging ports, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

4. What are the official accessories on the new Tata Sierra?

Asked by Arun Mitra

The Tata Sierra gets a fully kitted-out Roq Edition, which brings a broad range of cosmetic elements and accessories straight from the factory. It gets thick cladding around the bumpers and wheel arches, as well as a black vinyl strip that stretches across the beltline from the rear door to the rear fender.

The Sierra Roq Edition further features a tow hook as well as cushions with cup holders in the trunk for those looking to lounge with the tailgate open. This set can be had as an accessory package for ₹50,000. Those looking to make expeditions off the beaten path can opt for more functional accessories, such as a metal roof rack with a foldable ladder above the rear right fender, as well as a few Tata-branded appliances, including a microwave. Pricing for these are not confirmed as of yet.

(Also read: Tata Sierra variant-wise features and engine options detailed – Which one to wait for?)

5. What engine options do you get with the Tata Sierra?

Asked by H. Shankar

The Tata Sierra is built on the ARGOS platform that is capable of supporting both EV and ICE powertrains

Tata offers the Sierra SUV with three 1.5-litre engine options, of which one is diesel and two are petrol. The Hyperiod TGDi turbo-petrol unit is the most powerful of the bunch, making 157 bhp and 255 Nm of torque. This is available solely with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The naturally aspirated Revotron power unit can be mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, making 106 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

The third and final option is the Kryojet turbo-diesel mill that can be had with a 6-speed manual or automatic, delivering 116 bhp and 280 Nm (AT) / 260 Nm (MT) of torque.

Tata claims the naturally aspirated Revotron engine will have a higher ethanol blend compatibility, making it suitable for those seeking a worry-free driving experience in the future. The powerunit is also said to ensure lower NVH levels, which should result in more refined driving dynamics.

Fuel economy figures for the Sierra are not available yet. The diesel engine delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 16.8 kmpl in the Harrier SUV.

Tata Sierra 2025: Variant-wise engine distribution Engine / Transmission Gearbox Smart+ Pure Pure+ Adventure Adventure+ Accomplished Accomplished+ Revotron NA 6MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 7DCA ✓ ✓ ✓ Turbo-Petrol Hyperion 6AT ✓ ✓ ✓ Kryojet Diesel 6MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 6AT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ View All Prev Next

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.