5 SUVs I would buy if I lived in the hills

The controversy centres on the Odisha Forest Department’s purchase of 51 Mahindra Thar SUVs for ₹7 crore followed by an additional ₹5 crore.

The Thar continues to be one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy at this price point. Its short wheelbase, strong approach and departure angles, and proper low-range 4x4 system make it ideal for tight mountain trails and unpredictable terrain. It feels at home where roads disappear entirely, and relatively compact footprint is a big advantage on narrow hill routes. That said, ride comfort and practicality are not its strongest suits, especially for long-distance travel. Price (ex-showroom): ₹9.99 lakh to ₹17.90 lakh Force Gurkha 5 Door

The Gurkha 5-door comes with a 2.6 litre diesel engine.

If your daily drive involves extreme terrain, the Gurkha stands out as the most hardcore machine on this list. It comes with a proper 4WD system along with locking differentials, a ladder-frame chassis, and impressive water-wading ability aided by a factory snorkel. The 5-door version adds much-needed practicality, making it more usable as a family SUV without compromising its rugged character. It is not the most refined SUV here, but in terms of sheer capability, very few come close. Price (ex-showroom): ₹17.27 lakh Mahindra Scorpio N 4x4

The Scorpio N shares its engines with the Thar.

The Scorpio N strikes the best balance between off-road capability and everyday usability. Built on a ladder-frame chassis and equipped with a proper 4x4 system, it is more than capable of handling rough hill terrain. At the same time, it offers a comfortable ride, modern features, and enough space to serve as a daily driver. For someone living in the hills but still needing a well-rounded SUV, this is arguably the most sensible choice. Price (ex-showroom): ₹13.49 lakh to ₹24.34 lakh Jeep Compass S

Jeep Compass munches miles effortlessly. In the picture above, it is parked near Baralachala Pass, where there was a thick layer of snow throughout the mountains. (Paarth Khatri)

The Compass is for those whose hill driving involves more tarmac, slush, and snow rather than hardcore off-roading. Its AWD system with terrain modes offers enough capability for most conditions, while its monocoque construction delivers excellent ride and handling. It feels more planted and engaging to drive than ladder-frame SUVs, making it a great option for long mountain drives where driving dynamics matter just as much as capability. Price (ex-showroom): ₹26.45 lakh Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The Jimny might just be the most underrated hill SUV on sale today. Its compact dimensions, lightweight construction, and proper low-range 4WD system make it incredibly effective on narrow and technical terrain. Where larger SUVs struggle with width, the Jimny simply squeezes through. It is not particularly powerful, but its agility and ease of use make it a brilliant companion for everyday life in the hills. Price (ex-showroom): ₹12.31 lakh to ₹14.45 lakh