5 SUVs I would buy right now on a ₹10 lakh budget

With a ₹10 lakh hard cap, buying a compact SUV today means picking carefully. This list picks options that hit that budget while offering the engines, features, and drivability buyers actually use every day. I've researched the exact variant, engine and price for each car so you know what you'd get for your money, and why that particular trim made the cut. Listed below are five options I would consider: The Skoda Kylaq pictured here competes with similar SUVs under ₹10 lakh.

Citroen Aircross The Citroen Aircross in its X Plus trim, priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), is the one I’d pick for space and comfort. It runs a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80 bhp and 115 Nm, paired with a manual gearbox. The real strength lies in the cabin. It’s a seven-seater with a suspension tuned for comfort, and the boot space is generous when being used as a five-seater. For a small family that values practicality over flashy features, this one would make a lot of sense.

Mahindra XUV 3XO If I specifically wanted an automatic without blowing the budget, the MX2 Pro AT variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced at ₹9.61 lakh (ex-showroom) would be high on my list. It gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110 bhp and 200 Nm, paired with an automatic transmission. It’s quick enough for highways and comfortable enough for daily commutes. Add Mahindra’s growing reputation for safety, and it becomes a very compelling all-rounder.