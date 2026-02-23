5 SUVs I would buy right now on a ₹10 lakh budget
Five compact SUVs under ₹10 lakh, compared by variant, engine specs, features and value, highlighting the smartest real-world picks today.
With a ₹10 lakh hard cap, buying a compact SUV today means picking carefully. This list picks options that hit that budget while offering the engines, features, and drivability buyers actually use every day. I’ve researched the exact variant, engine and price for each car so you know what you’d get for your money, and why that particular trim made the cut. Listed below are five options I would consider:
Citroen Aircross
The Citroen Aircross in its X Plus trim, priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), is the one I’d pick for space and comfort. It runs a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80 bhp and 115 Nm, paired with a manual gearbox. The real strength lies in the cabin. It’s a seven-seater with a suspension tuned for comfort, and the boot space is generous when being used as a five-seater. For a small family that values practicality over flashy features, this one would make a lot of sense.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
If I specifically wanted an automatic without blowing the budget, the MX2 Pro AT variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced at ₹9.61 lakh (ex-showroom) would be high on my list. It gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110 bhp and 200 Nm, paired with an automatic transmission. It’s quick enough for highways and comfortable enough for daily commutes. Add Mahindra’s growing reputation for safety, and it becomes a very compelling all-rounder.
Nissan Magnite
At ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Turbo CVT Kuro Edition of the Nissan Magnite stands out for buyers who want something that looks a bit different. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 100 bhp and 160 Nm, paired with a CVT automatic. The all-black Kuro treatment gives it a sportier edge, while the feature list, including a touchscreen infotainment system and connected tech, keeps it competitive.
Kia Sonet
The Kia Sonet in HTK (O+) form, priced at ₹9.59 lakh (ex-showroom), takes a more balanced approach. It uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 115 Nm with a manual gearbox. It’s not the most powerful SUV here, but it is refined and well put together. The cabin quality is impressive for the segment, and it covers the essentials without feeling bare. For someone who wants a polished everyday SUV, the Sonet remains a safe bet.
Skoda Kylaq
The Classic+ AT variant of the Skoda Kylaq at ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) appeals to the enthusiast in me. It gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 115 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with an automatic transmission. It offers a sunroof, cruise control and an auto-dimming IRVM all without crossing the ₹10 lakh mark.
