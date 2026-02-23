Edit Profile
    5 SUVs I would buy right now on a ₹10 lakh budget

    Five compact SUVs under 10 lakh, compared by variant, engine specs, features and value, highlighting the smartest real-world picks today.

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 4:08 PM IST
    By Ryan Paul Massey
    With a 10 lakh hard cap, buying a compact SUV today means picking carefully. This list picks options that hit that budget while offering the engines, features, and drivability buyers actually use every day. I’ve researched the exact variant, engine and price for each car so you know what you’d get for your money, and why that particular trim made the cut. Listed below are five options I would consider:

    The Skoda Kylaq pictured here competes with similar SUVs under ₹10 lakh.
    The Skoda Kylaq pictured here competes with similar SUVs under ₹10 lakh.
    Citroen Aircross

    The Citroen Aircross in its X Plus trim, priced at 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom), is the one I’d pick for space and comfort. It runs a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 80 bhp and 115 Nm, paired with a manual gearbox. The real strength lies in the cabin. It’s a seven-seater with a suspension tuned for comfort, and the boot space is generous when being used as a five-seater. For a small family that values practicality over flashy features, this one would make a lot of sense.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Nissan Magnite

    Skoda Kylaq

    Citroen Aircross X

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    (Also read: Citroen Basalt X launched in India, priced at 12.90 lakh)

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    If I specifically wanted an automatic without blowing the budget, the MX2 Pro AT variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced at 9.61 lakh (ex-showroom) would be high on my list. It gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110 bhp and 200 Nm, paired with an automatic transmission. It’s quick enough for highways and comfortable enough for daily commutes. Add Mahindra’s growing reputation for safety, and it becomes a very compelling all-rounder.

    Nissan Magnite

    At 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Turbo CVT Kuro Edition of the Nissan Magnite stands out for buyers who want something that looks a bit different. Its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 100 bhp and 160 Nm, paired with a CVT automatic. The all-black Kuro treatment gives it a sportier edge, while the feature list, including a touchscreen infotainment system and connected tech, keeps it competitive.

    Kia Sonet

    The Kia Sonet in HTK (O+) form, priced at 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom), takes a more balanced approach. It uses a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 82 bhp and 115 Nm with a manual gearbox. It’s not the most powerful SUV here, but it is refined and well put together. The cabin quality is impressive for the segment, and it covers the essentials without feeling bare. For someone who wants a polished everyday SUV, the Sonet remains a safe bet.

    Skoda Kylaq

    The Classic+ AT variant of the Skoda Kylaq at 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) appeals to the enthusiast in me. It gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 115 bhp and 178 Nm, paired with an automatic transmission. It offers a sunroof, cruise control and an auto-dimming IRVM all without crossing the 10 lakh mark.

    • Ryan Paul Massey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ryan Paul Massey

      Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing.Read More

