5 SUVs I would choose for driving 200 km every single day

The Indian car buyers are highly value-conscious. Driving the value for money quotient for any car involves multiple factors, and one of them is the fuel efficiency. If your daily driving requirement involves covering a distance of 200 km every day, then you need a vehicle that prioritises fuel efficiency. Besides that, the vehicle also demands reliability, cabin comfort, and highway stability to minimise fatigue. The Hyundai Creta is often considered a balanced choice for both city and highway driving.

Considering all these requirements, the diesel engine-powered vehicles are the most cost-effective choice for someone whose daily driving is about 200 km. The diesel engines not only offer high torque required for superior highway performance, but also higher fuel efficiency.

If you are looking for 5 SUVs that are well-suited for 200 km daily commuting, here are the best options based on performance, comfort and reliability.