5 SUVs under ₹20 lakh I would choose for the most premium experience

The new-gen Seltos looks striking when compared to the outgoing one.

The Kia Seltos continues to be one of the most polished and premium offerings in the mid size SUV segment. With the new-gen, the cabin features a more modern layout with a dual screen setup integrating the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. Higher variants also offer features such as ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a premium sound system and Level 2 ADAS. Combined with multiple engine choices including petrol, turbo petrol and diesel, the Seltos delivers both versatility and a strong premium appeal. Tata Safari Price: Starts at about ₹13.29 lakh (ex showroom)

There is no AWD option on the Tata Safari still even if the vehicle is relatively comfortable on less than perfect roads.

For buyers who want a large and imposing SUV with a luxurious cabin, the Tata Safari stands out. Its big dimensions and commanding stance give it a more expensive feel than most SUVs in the segment. The latest version comes with a revamped interior featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. The Safari also offers advanced safety features including ADAS, making it one of the most well equipped three row SUVs in this price range. Mahindra XUV7XO Price: Starts at about ₹13.66 lakh (ex showroom)

Mahindra XUV 7XO is the successor to the XUV700.

The Mahindra XUV7XO has set new benchmarks for technology and features in its segment. The cabin feels modern and upscale thanks to its triple digital screens, premium upholstery and minimalist dashboard design. It also offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, a Harman Kardon sound system and advanced connectivity features. With powerful petrol and diesel engine options, the XUV7XO manages to combine strong performance with a highly premium interior experience. MG Astor Price: Starts at about ₹9.79 lakh (ex showroom)

The MG Astor is available only with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

The MG Astor focuses heavily on delivering a premium cabin experience within the compact SUV segment. Its interior stands out with high quality materials, a layered dashboard design and a well-integrated infotainment system. The SUV also offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a premium sound system and advanced driver assistance systems. These elements help the Astor deliver a sophisticated and technology rich cabin that feels more upscale than many rivals in its price bracket. Jeep Compass Price: Starts at about ₹17.99 lakh (ex showroom)

The Compass is offered with a diesel as well as a turbo petrol engine.