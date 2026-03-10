5 SUVs under ₹20 lakh I would choose for the most premium experience
For buyers looking to maximise a premium feel without crossing ₹20 lakh, these five SUVs remain some of the most compelling choices in the Indian market today
The SUV market in India has evolved rapidly, especially in the ₹20 lakh bracket. Buyers today can expect large digital displays, panoramic sunroofs, ADAS safety technology and premium interior materials even in mainstream SUVs. As a result, several models now deliver an almost luxury like experience without entering the luxury brand segment.
If I had to choose five SUVs under ₹20 lakh purely for the most premium overall experience, these would be my picks.
Jeep Compass
₹ 17.73 - 30.58 Lakhs
MG Astor
₹ 9.65 - 15.16 Lakhs
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 7XO
₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Tata Safari
₹ 13.29 - 25.96 Lakhs
The Kia Seltos continues to be one of the most polished and premium offerings in the mid size SUV segment. With the new-gen, the cabin features a more modern layout with a dual screen setup integrating the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.
Higher variants also offer features such as ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a premium sound system and Level 2 ADAS. Combined with multiple engine choices including petrol, turbo petrol and diesel, the Seltos delivers both versatility and a strong premium appeal.
For buyers who want a large and imposing SUV with a luxurious cabin, the Tata Safari stands out. Its big dimensions and commanding stance give it a more expensive feel than most SUVs in the segment.
The latest version comes with a revamped interior featuring a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats. The Safari also offers advanced safety features including ADAS, making it one of the most well equipped three row SUVs in this price range.
The Mahindra XUV7XO has set new benchmarks for technology and features in its segment. The cabin feels modern and upscale thanks to its triple digital screens, premium upholstery and minimalist dashboard design.
It also offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, a Harman Kardon sound system and advanced connectivity features. With powerful petrol and diesel engine options, the XUV7XO manages to combine strong performance with a highly premium interior experience.
The MG Astor focuses heavily on delivering a premium cabin experience within the compact SUV segment. Its interior stands out with high quality materials, a layered dashboard design and a well-integrated infotainment system.
The SUV also offers features such as a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, a premium sound system and advanced driver assistance systems. These elements help the Astor deliver a sophisticated and technology rich cabin that feels more upscale than many rivals in its price bracket.
The Jeep Compass is the most premium-feeling SUVs available close to the ₹20 lakh mark. It stands out with its solid build quality, refined cabin and strong road presence. Despite not getting any substantial updates since it was first launched, the Compass continues to stand butch.
The interior features soft-touch materials, a modern touchscreen infotainment system and premium upholstery. The diesel engine is also known for its strong performance and highway capability, which adds to the overall sophisticated driving experience. There is also all-wheel drive on offer with the higher variants.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More