5 things you should know about the newly introduced Citroen Basalt X

Citroen has rolled out the Basalt X in India, a new variant of its SUV-coupe priced between ₹11.63 lakh and ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Available in You, Plus and Max+ trims, the Basalt X brings a mix of subtle styling tweaks and new features while carrying forward the same mechanical setup. The Citroen Basalt X is a new variant of the French carmaker's SUV

Positioned above the regular Basalt, the Basalt X will compete with the upcoming Tata Curvv, while also offering an alternative to popular compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and the soon-to-launch Maruti Victoris. Here are five key things worth knowing:

1. Familiar shape with distinct touches

The Basalt X keeps the signature sloping-roof design of the standard Basalt, complete with V-shaped LED daytime running lights, projector LED headlamps, wraparound tail lamps, body cladding, and 16-inch dual-tone alloys. The differences lie in the details, illuminated strips on the front grille and special Basalt X badging on the tailgate. Buyers also get a fresh Garnet Red paint choice to set it apart.

2. Cabin gets a dual-tone treatment

Inside, Citroen has swapped the regular white interior for a black-and-tan cabin theme, giving it a more premium look. The variant also introduces a rear armrest with integrated cupholders, while a leatherette finish on the dashboard adds to the sense of sophistication.

3. More features on offer

The Basalt X packs a handful of upgrades over the standard model, including ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, and push-button start/stop. These additions complement the existing setup, which already includes a 10.25-inch infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, and automatic climate control with rear vents.

4. Safety Remains a Strong Suit

On the safety front, the SUV-coupe comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, and a rear camera with parking sensors. A panoramic sunroof is still missing, which some competitors provide in this segment.

5. Turbo-Petrol power and gearbox options

Powering the Basalt X is Citroen’s 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, tuned to deliver 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox, and up to 205 Nm when paired with the 6-speed torque-converter automatic. This gives buyers flexibility in choosing between driving involvement and convenience.