Ahead of festive season, Yamaha announces cashback on this scooter. Details here

Ahead of the festive season, Yamaha Motor has announced an exciting festival offer on its luxury scooter, the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, which was launched in India in July last year. The scooter is available at a starting price of ₹76,100.

Yamaha's festival offer

Under this, the Japanese auto giant is giving a cashback of ₹1,500 Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid's drum variant, as per Hindustan Times' Hindi language sister publication Livehindustan. The report further stated that the cashback applies to Yamaha's authorised dealerships in Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha, as well as Gujarat (only Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara).

Additionally, those interested have until September 30 to avail this offer.

Features and specifications of Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid

(1.) It has a 125cc air cooled engine, which generates power and torque of 8.2PS and 10.3Nm respectively. There is a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) as well.

(2.) The vehicle has advanced features such as all-LED headlamp, tail lamp, and digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. These are available in the scooter's front disc variant.

(3.) With the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app, you can access options such as the model's location, answer back, riding history, parking record, hazard lamp function etc.

(4.) The drum variant has these colour schemes: vivid red, cool blue metallic, yellow cocktail, dark matte blue, suave copper, cyan blue, and metallic black.

(5.) Meanwhile, the disc variant comes in colour options such as vivid red, vivid red special, matte black special, cool blue metallic, dark matte blue, suave copper, yellow cocktail, cyan blue, and metallic black.

