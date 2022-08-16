Ahead of launch, Maruti Alto K10's price has been finally revealed

The much-anticipated Maruti Alto K10 hatchback is set to be launched on August 18. Even before its launch, the company has begun to send the new model to its Arena dealership. The customers can pre-book the car by paying

₹11,000, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.



As far as the price is considered, the new Maruti Alto K10 is expected to be costlier than the previous versions. According to reports, Alto K10 is expected to be priced between ₹4.550 lakh and ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom).



How will new Alto look like?



The new Alto hatchback lineup will be available in four trims- Std, LXi, VXi and VXi+. The new car will be available in six colours including sizzling red, granite grey, solid white, speedy blue, silky white and earth gold. The new Maruti Alto K10 is 3,530 milimetres long, 1,490 milimetres broad and 1,520 milimetres high. The car's wheel base is 2,380 milimetres long.

The new Maruti Alto K10 will be available with a 1.0L K-series petrol engine. It has an all-black dashboard with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has numerous features including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto Sport, electric adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), keyless entry, manual AC unit, four power windows and digital instrument cluster. All the variants have been equipped with a dual front airbag, rear parking sensor and anti lock braking system.

