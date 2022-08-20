Anand Mahindra hails mechanic on Twitter, says ‘India will be…’

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra is known for actively sharing human interest stories on social media. His social feed is full of posts which gain a lot of traction from the users.



The tycoon shared a video of a user showing his electric jeep. “Electric jeep we separately control front wheel and back wheel . please offer me job sir,” the user named A Gowtham tweeted.



Mahindra retweeted the video by the user and said, "This is why I’m convinced India will be a leader in EVs. I believe America gained dominance in autos because of people’s passion for cars & technology & their innovation through garage ‘tinkering.’ May Gowtham & his ‘tribe’ flourish. @Velu_Mahindra please do reach out to him."



Anand Mahindra has been eyeing a leadership in electric vehicle segment since long time. On August 16, he had said that it is the right time to enter the electric passenger vehicle segment, due to increased consumer awareness and government support in place.

His company Mahindra and Mahindra also announced that it will launch five new electric sports utility vehicles (SUV) for both the domestic and international markets, PTI reported, adding the first four will hit the road between 2024 and 2026.

Today with government support, rapid lowering of the cost of ownership and increased consumer awareness of environmental awareness issues, we believe that the time is ripe and right for us to enter the four-wheeler markets with our range of battery electric vehicles," PTI quoted Anand Mahindra.

He noted that the five electric SUVs were the "cornerstone of company's global ambitions".

Mahindra noted that British International Investment (BII) has already committed to invest up to USD 250 million in the company's electric vehicle venture.

