Audi S5 Sportback gets Platinum Edition exclusive for festive season, priced at 81.6 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 16, 2023 04:44 PM IST

As the model is an exclusive version, only a limited number of units will be manufactured and sold.

Audi has launched a Platinum Edition of its S5 Sportback sedan in India. The Platinum Edition is the manufacturer's exclusive offering for the country's ongoing festive season, and, therefore, only a limited number of units will be manufactured and sold.

Audi's S5 Sportback Platinum Edition (Image courtesy: Audi)
“Celebrations for the festive season have begun, and we are happy to introduce the Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, with features designed to elevate the driving experience. This is our third special edition this festive season; we are confident that each of these will be sold out in no time,” Balbir Singh Dhillion, Head, Audi India, said, as per CarWale.

Price

The automotive brand owned by German auto giant Volkswagen has priced the model at 81.57 lakh (starting; ex-showroom). Those interested can pre-book their unit from any of Audi's authorised showrooms in the country.

Features

The sedan gets an advanced 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (supports all wireless car connect technology), three-zone climate control, free text-search function with voice control, 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, multiple customisable view modes, 10 speakers with a 180 W sound system, and a host of other features.

Powertrain

The S5 Sportback Platinum Edition comes powered by a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine also the powers the regular model, generating maximum power output and peak torque of 349 bhp and 500 Nm, respectively.

Colours

The sedan is being offered in two colour options, namely District Green and Mythos Black.

Monday, October 16, 2023
