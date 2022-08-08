Home / Car Bike / Baidu's EV firm Jidu aims to deliver 800,000 robot cars by 2028: CEO Robin Li

Baidu's EV firm Jidu aims to deliver 800,000 robot cars by 2028: CEO Robin Li

car bike
Published on Aug 08, 2022 03:11 PM IST
In June this year, Jidu revealed its first ‘robot’ concept car, which has no door handles and can be fully controlled via voice recognition.
A car of Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service platform Apollo Go drives on a street in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.(REUTERS)
A car of Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service platform Apollo Go drives on a street in Shenzhen, Guangdong province.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Baidu's electric vehicle (EV) firm Jidu Auto will be one-generation ahead of Tesla in terms of autonomous driving technologies, Baidu chief executive Robin Li said in a statement on Monday.

"Our understanding of smart vehicles is that being electric is the semi-final while being intelligent is the final," Li added.

Jidu aims to be to be able to deliver 800,000 of its "robot" cars in 2028, Jidu chief executive Joe Xia Yiping said in the statement.

Jidu also plans to deliver its second model for mass production in 2024, Xia said.

Jidu revealed its first "robot" concept car, which has no door handles and can be fully controlled via voice recognition, in June, with the plan to mass produce the model in 2023.

Besides equipping the car with autonomous driving software technology powered by Baidu, Jidu's "robot" vehicles will have two lidars and 12 cameras. Lidars are detection systems, similar to radars, that use pulsed laser light rather than radio waves.

Tesla does not use lidar censors.

Baidu's EV-making plan comes as tech companies around the world race to develop smart cars after Tesla's success in commercializing EVs.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp and Didi Global are among other Chinese tech giants pursuing automaking ambitions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
electric vehicle
electric vehicle
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out