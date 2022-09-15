Be quality-centric and not cost-centric: Gadkari to automobile manufacturers

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday told automobile manufacturers to be quality-centric and not cost-centric.

"I tell my friends in the automobile sector that you should be quality-centric and not cost-centric, because choices of people are changing," Gadkari said at the 62nd annual session of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The Union minister added that manufacturers must also adopt new technology to reduce costs, provide more comfort to customers, reduce imports and increase exports.

The Union minister's comments come amid the raging debate over the issue of road safety in India following the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Palghar district of Maharashtra on September 4.

Mistry was in the backseat of a Mercedes and was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened.

His untimely demise prompted the mandatory need for all occupants of a car to wear a seatbelt, including those in rear seats. The rule would apply to all cars- irrespective of their size.

A day ago, Nitin Gadkari urged automobile manufacturers to adopt global safety norms for cars in India, adding that cooperation was needed from the industry in reducing accidents.

"Majority of automobile manufacturers in India are exporting cars with six airbags. But in India, due to the economic model and cost, they are hesitating," Gadkari said during an event on Wednesday.

He further said that every year, around five lakh road accidents killed 1.5 lakh people and injured more than three lakh, and stressed the need of the hour was to reduce road accidents in the country.

In 2021, over 1.55 lakh people lost their lives in road accidents - an average of 426 daily or 18 every single hour- the highest death figures recorded in any calendar year so far

