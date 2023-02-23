Bengaluru-based startup launches River India e-scooter. Check features and specifications

River Electric, a Bengaluru-based startup, has launched River Indie, an electric scooter which, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, has an ‘unusual’ design. The vehicle is priced at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) and bookings are open on the company's official website.

By 2025, River Electric aims to sell at least 100,000 units of River Indie, said Live Hindustan, quoting the manufacturer.

River Indie: Features and specifications

Powertrain: The model is powered by a 6.7 kWh motor, that can produce maximum torque of 26 Nm. It comes with a battery pack of an IP67-rated 4 kWh battery.

Speed: According to River Electric, the e-scooter has a top speed of 90 kmph. River Indie takes just 3.9 seconds to go from 0 to 40 kmph.

Range: The startup claims that the vehicle has a range of 120 kms when fully charged. It is also offering a warranty of 5 years or 50,000 kms.

Features: It comes with features such as a 6-inch colour instrument system, big-size 20-inch footboard, LED taillights, integrated LED daytime running lights, dual front LED headlamps, park assist, dual USB port, and more.

Wheels: It has 14-inch alloy wheels, with a 240 mm disc brake in the front wheel. The rear wheel, on the other hand, has a 200 mm disc brake.

