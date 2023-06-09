BMW launches 2nd generation M2 in India: All you need to know

BMW on Thursday launched the second-generation M2 in India, with the car to be available as a single variant. It is to be noted, however, that only a limited number of M2 units will be sold in India, and the vehicle will come as a CBU (completely built-up) unit, i.e., assembled completely in the country of origin (in this case, Germany). BMW's all-new M2 (Image courtesy: BMW)

BMW M2: Price

The model has a starting price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW M2: Powertrain

The second-generation M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, which generates 460 hp of maximum power output and 550 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox, which powers the rear wheel, is offered as standard.

BMW M2: Top speed

According to BMW, the 2-door sports coupe sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 250 kph.

BMW M2: Features

In the India-spec M2, the manufacturer has given features such as the Comfort access system, powered seats with memory function, M seat belts, adaptive LED with headlamps with high beam assist, Harman Kardon sound system, BMW-connected package, wireless charging, etc.

BMW M2: Colours

There are 5 exterior paint shade options: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red, and Zandvoort Blue.

