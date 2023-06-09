BMW launches 2nd generation M2 in India: All you need to know
The car is available as a single variant and at a price tag of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW on Thursday launched the second-generation M2 in India, with the car to be available as a single variant. It is to be noted, however, that only a limited number of M2 units will be sold in India, and the vehicle will come as a CBU (completely built-up) unit, i.e., assembled completely in the country of origin (in this case, Germany).
BMW M2: Price
The model has a starting price of ₹98 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW M2: Powertrain
The second-generation M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine, which generates 460 hp of maximum power output and 550 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox, which powers the rear wheel, is offered as standard.
BMW M2: Top speed
According to BMW, the 2-door sports coupe sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 4.1 seconds, and has a top speed of 250 kph.
BMW M2: Features
In the India-spec M2, the manufacturer has given features such as the Comfort access system, powered seats with memory function, M seat belts, adaptive LED with headlamps with high beam assist, Harman Kardon sound system, BMW-connected package, wireless charging, etc.
BMW M2: Colours
There are 5 exterior paint shade options: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Toronto Red, and Zandvoort Blue.