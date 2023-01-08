Home / Car Bike / BMW Launches new-generation 7 Series and first fully-electric i7 in India

BMW Launches new-generation 7 Series and first fully-electric i7 in India

Published on Jan 08, 2023

While the price of 7 Series begins at ₹1.70 crore (ex-showroom), i7 has a starting cost of ₹1.95 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings have opened for both and deliveries will commence in March.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Germany's BMW has launched its seventh-generation 7 Series and the first all-electric i7 in India. While the price of 7 Series begins at 1.70 crore (ex-showroom), i7 has a starting cost of 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). Also, bookings for both models have opened, with deliveries scheduled to commence in March.

“A modern art experience awaits you. Introducing the all-new BMW 7 Series and the first-ever fully-electric BMW i7, designed to move the ones who move the world. Enter a world of elevated luxury,” tweeted BMW India on Saturday.

BMW new-gen 7 Series: Features and specifications

According to HT Auto, the new-gen 7 Series gets features such as an optional 31.3-inch 8K theatre screen with Amazon Fire TV built-in. There are also features such as a 5.5-inch touchscreen control panel integrated into rear doors, an 18-speaker 4D audio system, executive lounge seats with up to 42.5 degrees reclining; automatic doors, panoramic glass-roof, cloud-based navigation etc.

For powertrain, the model gets a 3-litre, in-line, six-cylinder petrol engine with 376 bhp maximum power and 520 Nm peak torque. The motor is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

BMW all-electric i7: Features and specifications

The i7, on the other hand, comes with a 101.7 kWh battery pack that, according to the company, gives a range of 625 km on a single charge. Compatible with fast charging of up to 195 kW, it can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 240 kmph.

An 11 kW AC charger takes 10.7 hours to fully charge this model, while a fast charger takes 34 minutes for charging of up to 80%.

